IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Shakib Al Hasan

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have released ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 auction.

Incidentally, the Knight Riders had roped in Shakib for a whooping INR 3.2 crore ahead of IPL 2021. The World No. 2 all-rounder in the shortest format had below-par returns in IPL 2021, where he managed only 47 runs and picked up four wickets from eight outings.

While Shakib had a rough patch, there is no doubt about his abilities and how valuable he can turn out to be for any side that signs him. With the IPL 2022 auction inching closer, a couple of franchises will have their eyes firmly placed on Shakib Al Hasan.

On that note, let's take a look at the 3 teams that can target Shakib Al Hasan during the auction.

#3 Punjab Kings

With Punjab lacking solidity in the middle-order for the last couple of seasons, the Anil Kumble-led management will have their eyes on a senior cricketer who can hold the fort strong.

Shakib Al Hasan fits the bill perfectly with the amount of experience he brings to the table. The Kings were among the bidders during the IPL 2021 auction and are expected to bid yet again in the upcoming IPL 2022 auction.

The Bangladeshi all-rounder can contribute to all three departments and could be a valuable addition for the Punjab side as they look to build a completely new squad over the next couple of seasons. They have retained only two cricketers in Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh.

#2 Lucknow

Owned by Sanjeev Goenka, the owner of the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, the Lucknow franchise will look to build a strong team to make a mark in their first season.

The think tank will keep a close eye on developments pertaining to Shakib Al Hasan, who has been in scintillating form since the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He was among the wickets and also scored some crucial runs for his side although Bangladesh failed to replicate their form in the Super 12s stage of the tournament.

The 34-year-old cricketer will also fancy his chances of finding a new team and scaling greater heights in the IPL.

#1 Rajasthan Royals

The Royals will look to strengthen their spin attack heading into the IPL 2022 auction considering the tournament will be played in Indian conditions. They struggled mostly due to weak links in their spin department as they leaked plenty of runs in the middle overs.

Shakib Al Hasan, who is known to be economical, can be a good fit for the Rajasthan side. He has tons of experience bowling during the 8-15 overs phase of the game and can contain the easy flow of runs.

Also Read Article Continues below

Besides, Shakib Al Hasan is also very handy with the bat and could be a deadly customer when he gets going. With only a few months to go to the auction, it will be interesting to see who places their bets for the Bangladesh all-rounder.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar