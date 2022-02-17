IPL 2022 Auction: 3 traits of the KKR squad that put them ahead of the other teams

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are on the back of a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) season in which they turned the tide after being down in the dumps halfway through to reach the final. Although they lost to the Chennai Super Kings, KKR showed signs of returning to their glory days under Gautam Gambhir.

The two-time champions had an eventful IPL 2022 auction. Although they couldn't sign a few of their key targets, they ended up with a solid squad that can compete for the title if their important players deliver the goods.

KKR's squad for IPL 2022: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav

Here are three things about KKR that make them real contenders for the upcoming IPL season.

#3 KKR have a stable captain

KKR's captaincy role has been under scrutiny over the last two IPL seasons. Dinesh Karthik stepped down midway through the 2022 campaign and was replaced by Eoin Morgan, who struggled with his batting form even though his captaincy led the franchise to the 2021 final.

KKR always had to go after a captain in the IPL 2022 auction after losing Shubman Gill too, and they got the best option from the pool. Shreyas Iyer, signed for a massive INR 12.25 crore, may not be the most attacking T20 batter India have to offer. But his captaincy, which was on display with the Delhi Capitals, is undoubtedly astute.

With a stable and proven leader at the helm, one who can anchor the innings as well, KKR can go a long way in IPL 2022.

#2 KKR have several X-factor players who are in good form

KKR's retention strategy was clear. Although they had other options like Shubman Gill, they went after players who could contribute in both departments and win the team matches single-handedly.

Varun Chakravarthy is a unique bowler who offers something special to the KKR lineup, while Russell and Narine are multi-time MVP award winners who are part of the franchise's folklore. Venkatesh Iyer has established himself as an international level cricketer, and his intent at the top of the order was the biggest reason behind KKR's turnaround in the second half of IPL 2021.

Even in the auction, KKR snapped up names like Alex Hales, Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer, who are capable of winning games on their own. Their players' individual quality could shine through, providing the X-factor needed to win games of T20 cricket.

#1 KKR have retained their previous season's core

Apart from the four players they retained, KKR brought back a few more names who have featured for them in the past. The likes of Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins and Nitish Rana have played key roles over the last few IPL seasons and have a clear understanding of how the franchise works.

Like the Chennai Super Kings, KKR have always wanted to keep faith in their star players. And it's a strategy that has worked for them in the IPL most of the time. With a strong core, and with them likely to retain members of their coaching staff as well, KKR could put themselves in a great position to make a deep run into the playoffs once again.

