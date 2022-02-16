IPL 2022 Auction: 3 traits of the MI squad that put them ahead of the other teams

The Mumbai Indians (MI) were completely inactive for large stretches of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, but they came back strong on Day 2 of the event to make some key acquisitions.

The five-time champions may not be one of the strongest teams on paper for IPL 2022. However, they have assembled a good roster to continue their stronghold over the league in the long run.

MI's squad for IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, M Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal

Here are three things about MI that make them real contenders for the upcoming IPL editions.

#3 MI have one of the best opening combinations in the IPL

By signing Ishan Kishan for a whopping INR 15.5 crore, making him the second-most expensive Indian player ever in an IPL auction, MI put together a formidable opening combination with captain Rohit Sharma.

Kishan is bound to become a regular member of the Indian white-ball side over the next few years and could also be a candidate to take over the captaincy from Rohit when he retires. But as of now, with both Kishan and Rohit being in good form, MI have the pairing to give them explosive starts at the top of the order.

The left-right duo complement each other well, with Kishan's ability to take on the spinners complemented by Rohit's assured strokeplay against pace.

#2 The prospect of Bumrah-Archer looms large over the league

Jofra Archer is currently recovering from a persistent elbow injury, having undergone surgery to rectify the same. He isn't expected to take part in IPL 2022 but should return in the summer for England's white-ball assignments and domestic limited-overs competitions.

Archer was bought for INR 8 crore by MI, who will not be able to sign a replacement for the pacer. He was purchased with an eye on the future - the prospect of pairing the Englishman with Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2023.

Two bowlers who can bowl at any stage of the innings and are among the very best in the world, Bumrah and Archer could form a lethal combination down the line. Opposition teams will find it next to impossible to prepare for eight overs of Bumrah and Archer in a T20 innings, and once the duo play together, MI could run away with IPL games.

#1 MI have several young players with a sky-high ceiling

The mega auction saw MI focus on young players who could turn out for the franchise for several years. Apart from Kishan and Archer, Rohit Sharma's men also acquired former U19 World Cup star Tilak Varma, this year's U19 World Cup Player of the Tournament Dewald Brevis, leg-spinner Mayank Markande and Singapore-born batter Tim David.

With Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard being on the wrong side of 30, MI needed to move towards youth. And they did just that, building a strong core that could become the cornerstone around which a consistent T20 team is built. The likes of Brevis, Varma and Markande have immense potential, and if they fulfill it, MI will be a force to be reckoned with.

