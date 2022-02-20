IPL 2022 Auction: 3 traits of the PBKS squad that put them ahead of the other teams

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be satisfied after their business in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Although they are yet to announce their captain, PBKS have one of the strongest squads on paper for IPL 2022. Big-name signings like Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada and Shikhar Dhawan were the highlights of their involvement at the auction.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Here are three things about PBKS that make them real contenders for the upcoming IPL season.

#3 PBKS can appoint an astute captain who leads from the front

India v England - 3rd One Day International

While KL Rahul has been one of PBKS' most consistent performers and is being viewed as one of the successors to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma at the international level, he hasn't taken to leadership very well.

The pressure of captaincy seemed to severely affect his batting as his strike rate dropped to concerning levels in the IPL. Team selection and on-field morale were also issues under the uninspiring Rahul, who also made a series of questionable comments in press conferences.

Having released Rahul, PBKS have the chance to start afresh. Either Mayank Agarwal or Shikhar Dhawan could lead the franchise in IPL 2022, with the former being the frontrunner for the role. With a new captain who leads from the front, the Mohali-based outfit could get off to a fresh start.

#2 Barring No. 4, PBKS have all batting bases covered

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Third T20I

PBKS are a touch short of top-order batters, with young Raj Bawa being their best bet to bat at No. 4 after the trio of Mayank, Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow. But barring that one position, they have all the bases covered in the batting department.

Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan are quality middle-order batters who can clear the boundary at will and finish games off, while Mayank and Dhawan make up a consistent right-left opening combination. Bairstow, with his prowess against both spin and pace, can function as a floater in the middle order while taking up the responsibility of wicket-keeping.

All-rounders like Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan and Odean Smith man the lower-middle order in a lineup that stretches down to No. 8 with ease. PBKS have one of the best all-round batting lineups in IPL 2022, which wasn't the case in other editions of the league.

#1 PBKS have variety in their bowling attack

IPL Qualifier - Mumbai v Chennai

PBKS' first-choice bowling attack consists of bowlers of all varieties.

Apart from an overseas enforcer in Kagiso Rabada, an Indian left-arm option who can bowl at the death in Arshdeep Singh and a rapid fast bowler who can strike lusty blows in Odean Smith, they have an IPL-tested leg-spinner in Rahul Chahar and other finger-spinners in Livingstone and Brar. Add one of Bawa and Rishi Dhawan, and PBKS have a beautifully balanced bowling attack.

Whether these players deliver to their potential remains to be seen, and a lot rests on the shoulders of Rabada. But PBKS got the job done at the IPL 2022 auction, also signing capable alternatives like Vaibhav Arora, Ishan Porel and Benny Howell.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Who should captain PBKS in IPL 2022? Mayank Agarwal Shikhar Dhawan 8 votes so far