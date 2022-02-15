IPL 2022 Auction: 3 traits of the RCB squad that put them ahead of the other teams

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had to let go of names like Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, but they must have ended the mega event feeling fairly satisfied.

RCB managed to salvage some of their core with the acquisitions of Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga while also making key signings like Faf du Plessis, Josh Hazlewood and Dinesh Karthik. The end result was a squad that looks like it can continue to attempt to end the franchise's wait for an IPL crown.

RCB's squad for IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Chama Milind, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul

Here are three things about RCB that make them real contenders for the IPL 2022 title.

#3 RCB's overseas players are world-class

Glenn Maxwell was RCB's only overseas retention, along expected lines after the incredible season he had in 2021. The three-time finalists needed some quality non-Indian options in the auction, and they weren't afraid to spend heavily to acquire the players they were targeting.

RCB snapped up the in-form Josh Hazlewood to partner Mohammed Siraj in the pace attack, apart from a solid opening option in Faf du Plessis. Both new signings were part of the Chennai Super Kings squad that brushed aside teams en route to the IPL 2021 title. RCB also re-signed Hasaranga, who didn't do too well for the franchise last year but is a huge T20 match-winner with his all-round ability.

The overseas players in RCB's first-choice playing XI are world-class, something which can't be said about all other franchises in IPL 2022. With exciting backups like Finn Allen, David Willey and Sherfane Rutherford, the Bangalore-based franchise made the most of their eight overseas slots.

#2 RCB have an excellent blend of youth and experience

Unlike some of the other teams in IPL 2022, such as defending champions Chennai Super Kings, RCB have an excellent blend of youth and experience in the squad.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik will form the leadership group, having played international cricket for many years. At the same time, RCB have budding youngsters like Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror and Suyash Prabhudessai, all of whom have been part of IPL teams in the past.

The future of the IPL auction is yet to be ascertained, and RCB have done well to ensure that they have a youthful core that can take the team forward and learn from the veterans they'll play with.

#1 RCB's bowling attack is among the best in the IPL

RCB's bowling attack is extremely well-rounded, which is something the franchise has struggled with over the years. In Siraj and Hazlewood, the team has two bowlers who can bowl at any stage of the innings and are lethal in the powerplay. Harshal will continue to perform death-bowling duties, while Hasaranga is one of the best T20 spinners in the world and can bowl at any stage of the innings.

RCB have part-time spin options like Maxwell and Lomror, while Ahmed has done very well for the side whenever called upon in the IPL. They also have left-arm options in Jason Behrendorff, Chama Milind and David Willey, while Karn Sharma adds value to the bench as an Indian leg-spin option. Others like Siddharth Kaul have extensive IPL experience and can easily step in in case of injury.

RCB's bowling attack has rarely been known for its potency. But the team has all bases covered heading into IPL 2022 - experience, pace, youth, variety and depth.

