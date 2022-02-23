IPL 2022 Auction: 3 wicketkeeping options for RCB and why Dinesh Karthik will don the gloves

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) surprisingly did not bid for their 2021 wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat during the IPL 2022 Auction. After AB de Villiers retired from all forms of the game, it was expected they would sign Bharat again.

Instead, they opted for a veteran in Dinesh Karthik, who will now gear up for his second stint with the franchise. The Bangalore-based franchise spent ₹5.5 crore for Karthik.

Bharat played a few games in the second half of the IPL in 2021 and cemented his caliber with a class act. He scored a last-ball six off Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan to see the side through that thrust him into the spotlight. He played eight games for RCB and aggregated 191 runs at an average of 38.2 and a strike rate of 122.4.

However, the Andhra batter was signed by the Delhi Capitals at the auction.

On that note, let's take a look at the wicketkeeping options that RCB have at their disposal and why Karthik is most likely to don the glove.

#1 Dinesh Karthik will be the RCB's gloveman in IPL 2022

It makes sense and is the most logical decision that RCB can make ahead of the marquee tournament. He's not just a first-choice keeper, but also one who comes in with ample experience.

Karthik is only behind MS Dhoni for most dismissals as a wicketkeeper in the IPL. The Tamil Nadu player has 147 dismissals (113 catches and 32 stumpings) to his credit.

Add to this the strategies he can bring to the table after keeping wicket over the years. Bangalore and their yet-to-be-decided skipper can use inputs from the veteran keeper.

#2 Anuj Rawat

RCB have a second option in Anuj Rawat, who they shelled out ₹3.40 crore for. The southpaw is also known to be a safe bet behind the stumps. His age, 22, might be one of the deciding factors if the management chooses to hand him the keeping gloves.

Rawat is a largely untested commodity in the IPL and it will be a gamble the think-tank hopes will pay off. He is one of those batters tipped to make the playing XI.

#3 Luvnith Sissodia

Known for his exploits with the bat, Sissodia also doubles up as a wicketkeeper. He gives the side their third wicketkeeping option in their 22-member squad.

Again, it is unlikely that he may make the side. But if he does end up being their gloveman, it would mean he's done enough during practice to get a go at the high-octane tournament.

Foreign player option: Finn Allen

Allen has been quite explosive with the bat, but is yet to don the gloves in the IPL. With four foreign slots — Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasranga and Josh Hazlewood filling themselves, it's unlikely he may even make the playing XI.

Nonetheless, he has 19 catches and one stumping to his name from 51 T20s.

