IPL 2022 Auction: 5 Gujarat-based players Gujarat Titans could target

Gujarat Titans are one of two new franchises inducted into the Indian Premier League (IPL) and are set to partake in the upcoming IPL 2022 Auction.

The CVC Capital-owned franchise have named Hardik Pandya as their captain, with Ashish Nehra donning the role of head coach.

Former England player Vikram Solanki is the team's director of cricket while World Cup winning coach Gary Kirsten will assist Nehra.

Apart from Hardik Pandya, the Titans have drafted in Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan and Indian opener Shubman Gill ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

5 Gujarat-based players Gujarat Titans could look to bring in at the IPL 2022 Auction

Local flavor was one of the massive reasons behind Gujarat Titans picking Hardik Pandya as their first player and appointing him captain. More of that will be on their radar as the Titans set out to establish a brand.

Given that there are three teams based out of the state in domestic cricket - Gujarat, Saurashtra and Baroda - the Gujarat Titans have a vast pool of local players to choose from.

On that note, here are five such players based out of Gujarat who the new franchise might target at the IPL 2022 Auction:

#5 Ripal Patel of Gujarat

While he does bowl some medium-pace, Ripal Patel is best known for his power hitting skills (Picture Credits: IPL).

Gujarat's Ripal Patel was talked up highly by Ravichandran Ashwin a day prior to the IPL 2021 Auction. Incidentally, it was Ashwin's team Delhi Capitals who picked up Patel at the auction for his base price.

It's still early days in Patel's career and he hasn't had as many opportunities in the IPL yet. That said, he does offer an interesting package, given his ability to hit the ball long and send down overs of medium pace.

If picked up by the Gujarat Titans, Ripal Patel will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with Hardik Pandya, who has aced a similar role over the years. What better than that for the young lad as he seeks to move up the ladder, right?

There is every chance then that the Gujarat Titans can turn towards Patel as a potential backup option for their skipper come the IPL 2022 Auction.

#4 Arzan Nagwaswalla of Gujarat

Arzan Nagwaswalla is one of the most promising young left-arm seamers in the country. While the Gujarat seamer is yet to bag an IPL contract, it's all but a formality come the IPL 2022 Auction. Nagwaswalla's stocks have risen, having been around the Indian team during their Test tour of England last year.

Nagwaswalla's T20 numbers make for great reading as well, having picked up 28 wickets from 20 games at an economy rate of under 7. Having played for India A in South Africa a couple of months ago, he stands right up there in the top echelon of upcoming seam-bowling prospects in India.

Picking up Nagwaswalla will allow Gujarat Titans to tick off a vital box - that of a left-arm seamer. Expect them to go for his services then at the IPL 2022 Auction as an investment in the long run.

#3 Prerak Mankad of Saurashtra

Seam-bowling all-rounders who can bat in the top six are as rare as they come in India. Saurashtra's Prerak Mankad falls into that rare category though, with genuine ball-striking capabilities and accurate medium-pacers. He is among those rare packages who will be in demand at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Mankad has enjoyed a purple patch in the ongoing domestic season. Having scored consistent runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he piled on 376 runs at a staggering average of 94 and a strike rate of 114.98 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Mankad topped it with six wickets, including a four-fer in the same tournament, furthering his credentials as a genuine seam-bowling all-rounder.

It wouldn't be surprising should he spark off a bidding war at the IPL 2022 Auction. Never mind a backup for Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans can play both in the same XI should they manage to pick him up. He's that good and the Titans must consider him seriously.

#2 Chetan Sakariya of Saurashtra

Chetan Sakariya is bound to trigger a bidding war at the IPL 2022 Auction (Picture Credits: IPL).

Saurashtra's Chetan Sakariya has been on quite a journey. From humble beginnings to the big stage of the IPL and then onto the Indian cricket team, 2021 was quite the roller-coaster for the young lad.

Not the tallest in stature, Sakariya relies on movement in the air and off the seam, apart from his street-smart approach to the game. Comfortable bowling at any stage of the innings, Sakariya had a breakout season with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last year.

Left-arm seam bowlers are bound to be in demand among the franchises. Along with Arzan Nagwaswalla, the Gujarat Titans would do well to go all out in pursuit of Chetan Sakariya at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Sakariya's career has just taken off and is surely one for the long run. Given the maturity he has shown already, the sky is the limit for the seamer, meaning that Gujarat Titans must view him as one of their top priority picks.

#1 Krunal Pandya of Baroda

The Pandya brothers could be reunited at Gujarat Titans come the IPL 2022 Auction (Picture Credits: IPL/Sportzpics via Scroll).

This isn't just to do with his sibling Hardik as the team's captain, mind you. As a combination, Krunal Pandya and Hardik are as enticing a package as they come. Gujarat Titans will do well to keep this in mind ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

The Pandya brothers won three IPL titles together at the Mumbai Indians and were a vital cog in their wheels. With two Indian all-rounders who double up as finishers, that's a massive upswing to the Titans' balance should they manage to get the senior Pandya on board.

What it does is open up the side to more flexibility, allowing them to play an extra overseas batter or bowler. They already have Rashid Khan as an overseas spin option, further restating the perks of the combination.

It would be nothing short of a win-win for Gujarat Titans should they manage to get both Pandya brothers into their fold.

Needless to say, skipper Hardik will be keen on the same, so expect them to go hard for Krunal at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

