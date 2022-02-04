IPL 2022 Auction: 5 players who earned more than ₹10 crore in IPL 2021 but will not participate this year

With IPL 2022 Auction just eight days away, excitement levels have reached the peak. The BCCI has announced the full list of players who have made the cut to the mega auction pool. More than a thousand players registered themselves for the big event, but only 590 have been shortlisted ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

However, some star players have decided to give the upcoming season a miss due to various seasons.

On that note, we will look at the five names who earned more than ₹10 crore in IPL 2021 but will not participate in the league this year.

#1 AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has retired from all formats of cricket

Last year, AB de Villiers played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who paid him ₹11 crore for his services. Many fans thought De Villiers will continue to play for the franchise in IPL 2022.

However, just before the retention deadline, De Villiers announced his retirement from the IPL. The former RCB batter will miss an IPL season for the first time since the tournament's inception.

#2 Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes aims to improve his red-ball performance

England all-rounder Ben Stokes missed most of the matches in IPL 2021. The Rajasthan Royals retained him for ₹12.5 crore, but the all-rounder played only one game for the franchise.

Fans expected Stokes to emerge as one of the top picks at the IPL 2022 Auction. However, the all-rounder did not register himself as he aims to work on his red-ball game during his off-time.

#3 Chris Morris

Chris Morris has retired from all formats of cricket

Chris Morris set a new record for the most expensive signing in IPL Auction history last year. The Rajasthan Royals shelled out a whopping ₹16.25 crore to acquire the all-rounder's services. However, Morris could not justify his price tag.

After IPL 2021, he announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. So the all-rounder will not participate in the upcoming season.

#4 Jhye Richardson

In a startling development, Jhye Richardson's name is missing from the IPL 2022 Auction list. It is unclear if the Australian star did not register for the auction or he failed to make the cut to the final list.

Richardson made his IPL debut last year after the Punjab Kings roped him in for ₹14 crore. The pacer could not impress much, leading to his release from the Kings squad. Since he is not on the final list, Richardson will miss IPL 2022.

#5 Kyle Jamieson

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Kyle Jamieson confirms he didn't put his name in IPL 2022 Mega Auction as he wanted to spend more time at home. (To Espncricinfo). Kyle Jamieson confirms he didn't put his name in IPL 2022 Mega Auction as he wanted to spend more time at home. (To Espncricinfo).

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson earned his maiden IPL deal last year when the Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him for a massive ₹15 crore. Like Jhye Richardson and Chris Morris, Jamieson failed to justify his enormous price tag as well.

RCB released him ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. While many fans thought Jamieson would register himself for the upcoming auction, the Kiwi all-rounder decided against it due to personal reasons.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee