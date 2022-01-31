IPL 2022 Auction: 5 U19 World Cup 2022 stars from India who may bag their maiden contract

Over the years, India’s U19 World Cup cricketers have been in reasonable demand at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions. After India’s famous win in 2008, then captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), respectively via the draft system. Wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami had also joined RCB before the first season.

The tradition has continued with the likes of Washington Sundar, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill going on to become IPL stars from U19 cricketers. Ahead of IPL 2020, U19 World Cup stars Ravi Bishnoi (₹2 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (₹2.4 crore) and Kartik Tyagi (₹1.3 crore) were picked at the auction.

While Bishnoi was purchased by Punjab Kings (PBKS), Jaiswal and Tyagi were picked up by Rajasthan Royals (RR). Furthermore, the skipper of that U19 team, Priyam Garg (₹1.9 crore), was also snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

IPL 2022 Auction: India’s U19 World Cup 2022 stars who can get picked

The Indian squad in West Indies is doing an excellent job in the ongoing U19 World Cup. After having eased their way past the group stage, they defeated Bangladesh by five wickets on Saturday to book their place in the semis against Australia.

In this feature, we look at five players from the team who could bag their maiden IPL contract.

#1 Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi has played some crucial knocks in the U19 World Cup. Pic: BCCI

Only 16, opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi has had a highly impressive U19 World Cup campaign so far. A right-handed batter, he scored a run-a-ball 79 against Ireland and followed it up with a stunning 144 off 120 against Uganda.

BCCI @BCCI



India U19 have advanced to the semi-final of

#BoysInBlue #INDvBAN



Details - All Over: Sealed with a SIXIndia U19 have advanced to the semi-final of #U19CWC with a 5-wicket win over Bangladesh U19 in Antigua!Details - bit.ly/INDvBAN-ICCU19 All Over: Sealed with a SIXIndia U19 have advanced to the semi-final of #U19CWC with a 5-wicket win over Bangladesh U19 in Antigua! #BoysInBlue #INDvBAN Details - bit.ly/INDvBAN-ICCU19 https://t.co/tkt6xC3qD9

He also steadied India’s ship with a defiant 44 off 65 in the quarter-final against Bangladesh after the team lost lost their other opener, Harnoor Singh, for a duck in their chase of 112. Raghuvanshi can also bowl left-arm spin. He had SM Meherob stumped for 30 in the quarter-final clash and ended with figures of 1/4 from 2 overs.

#2 Raj Bawa

Raj Bawa scored a record-breaking 162 against Uganda in the U19 World Cup. Pic: BCCI

19-year-old Raj Bawa created history in the U19 World Cup clash against Uganda when he clobbered an unbeaten 162 off 108 balls. With the knock that featured 14 fours and eight sixes, the attacking left-hander broke Shikhar Dhawan’s (155*) record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the U19 World Cup.

Before his stunning performance against Uganda, Bawa also chipped in with 42 off 64 against Ireland. In addition to his batting exploits, Bawa has some skills with the ball as well. He is a right-arm medium pacer and claimed 4 for 47 in India’s 45-run win over South Africa.

#3 Vicky Ostwal

Vicky Ostwal claimed a five-fer against South Africa in the U19 World Cup. Pic: BCCI

A left-arm spinner from Maharashtra, Vicky Ostwal has displayed some excellent skills in the ongoing U19 World Cup. He bamboozled South Africa with figures of 5 for 28 in 10 overs as India successfully defended a total of 232.

He didn’t have much to do in the wins over Ireland and Uganda, but chipped in again in the quarter-final against Bangladesh. He claimed impressive figures of 2 for 25 from nine overs as India rolled over the 2020 U19 World Cup winners for 111.

BCCI @BCCI



Superb show with the ball by



wickets for Ravi Kumar

wickets for Vicky Ostwal

wicket each for Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe & Angkrish Raghuvanshi



Over to our batters now. #INDvBAN



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvBAN-ICCU19… Innings Break!Superb show with the ball by #BoysInBlue wickets for Ravi Kumarwickets for Vicky Ostwalwicket each for Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe & Angkrish RaghuvanshiOver to our batters now. #U19CWC Scorecard Innings Break! Superb show with the ball by #BoysInBlue! 👏 3⃣ wickets for Ravi Kumar2⃣ wickets for Vicky Ostwal1⃣ wicket each for Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe & Angkrish Raghuvanshi Over to our batters now. #U19CWC #INDvBAN Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvBAN-ICCU19… https://t.co/gwyRG53hL2

Apart from picking up wickets, Ostwal also has the ability to keep things tight. After four matches, he has an economy rate of 3.10.

#4 Yash Dhull

India’s U19 World Cup 2022 captain Yash Dhull. Pic: ICC

India’s captain in the U19 World Cup, Yash Dhull is a promising batter who could bag an IPL contract. After scoring half-centuries in the warm-up matches against West Indies and Australia, he top-scored with 82 for India in their opening clash against South Africa. The right-hander hit 11 fours in his 100-ball knock. He looked set for a century before getting run out.

After missing the next couple of matches due to COVID-19, he returned for the quarter-final against Bangladesh. Although the bowlers were the real heroes of the win, Dhull played his part with the bat, scoring a composed 20*. He calmed India’s nerves after they lost a few wickets in quick succession.

#5 Harnoor Singh

India U19 opener Harnoor Singh. Pic: BCCI

Opener Harnoor Singh is a talented left-handed batter who smashed a century in the warm-up match against Australia to help India chase down 269 with ease. The Punjab batter was the player of the match against Ireland, scoring a fluent 88 off 101 balls. He hit 12 fours in his innings and featured in an opening stand of 164 with Raghuvanshi (79).

Although he failed against Uganda and in the quarter-final against Bangladesh, scoring 15 and 0 respectively, there will be high hopes from him heading into the semis. A good performance in the knockouts will augment his chances of claiming an IPL contract.

Expert pick: Rajvardhan Hangargekar

All-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Pic: ICC

According to Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar will definitely be picked by one of the IPL franchises at the 2022 mega auction. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said about the cricketer:

“This player will certainly be picked at the IPL auction. Which franchise I cannot predict, but he will surely be purchased. His name is Rajvardhan Hangargekar. He is a right-arm medium pacer, who can bowl the inswinger very well… Inswing can usually tuck in batters, which is why I feel he will be in demand.”

19-year-old Hangargekar has picked up five scalps so far at an average of 16.40 and an economy rate of 3.25. He also scored an unbeaten 39 off 17 balls, slamming five sixes, in the clash against Ireland.

Edited by S Chowdhury