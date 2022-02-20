IPL 2022 Auction: PBKS' strongest playing XI on paper

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) were one of the shrewdest teams at the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

After releasing most of their core, including captain KL Rahul, they built on their base of Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh quite well. Signing experienced players like Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada from the marquee set of the auction, PBKS assembled a squad that has the potential to fight for the IPL 2022 title.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Here is PBKS' strongest playing XI for the IPL 2022 season.

Openers: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 1

PBKS' opening pair is quite straightforward despite the presence of other options like Jonny Bairstow and and Prabhsimran Singh. Mayank and Dhawan form a fearsome pairing at the top, with one of the duo expected to be announced as captain as well.

PBKS' ownership has hinted at appointing someone who has played for the franchise before, and their thinking appears sound in that regard. Mayank would also be a long-term option for the franchise, with Dhawan on the wrong side of 35.

Middle Order: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan

England v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2021

Bairstow should be accompanied by his countryman Liam Livingstone and Indian finisher Shahrukh Khan in the middle order. PBKS need to find a solution to the No. 4 spot so as not to force Livingstone and Shahrukh into non-ideal roles, and young Raj Bawa is an option. But they might stick with the in-form and experienced Rishi Dhawan to don the domestic pace-bowling all-rounder's role, especially at the start of IPL 2022.

All-rounders: Rishi Dhawan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar

2017 HERO Caribbean Premier League - St Kitts and Nevis v Jamaica Tallawahs

Big-hitting Odean Smith and exciting young all-rounder Harpreet Brar should make up the lower-middle order alongside Dhawan. While Smith is making waves on the international arena with West Indies, Brar has been involved with the Indian team as a net bowler and has some IPL experience under his belt.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Kagiso Rabada in action during a South Africa Nets Session

Rabada, signed for good money in the IPL 2022 auction, will lead the PBKS bowling attack. He will share death-bowling duties with Arshdeep Singh, who was a massive steal at INR 4 crore. Finally, Rahul Chahar should add a wrist-spin dimension to an attack that also consists of Brar and Livingstone.

PBKS' strongest playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Which pace-bowling all-rounder should PBKS field at the start of IPL 2022? Rishi Dhawan Raj Bawa 18 votes so far