IPL 2022 Auction: Predicting the Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing XI

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have often been a very impressive side on paper. They have usually boasted players who, on their day, are capable of turning the tide of a match.

What makes the current Punjab Kings team formidable is the addition of a veteran in the form of Shikhar Dhawan, as well as the inclusion of other dependable names like Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone.

Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh will share the bowling duties in powerplay and death-overs while West Indian bowling all-rounder Odean Smith will be their mid-innings specialist. Add the likes of Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, and Raj Bawa, and the side looks very well balanced on paper.

Here's a quick look at Punjab Kings' full squad:

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Punjab Kings' options and possible combinations in IPL 2022

Punjab Kings are set to have Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan as their opening pair. At the same time, it shouldn't come as a surprise if they push Jonny Bairstow to open instead and have Mayank at No. 3.

Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, and U-19 sensation Raj Bawa will most likely form the middle order with Odean Smith as the last line of defense.

On paper, the side's playing XI looks competitive and even if their top three click, that's enough fireworks to get the better of the opposition. This might well be the squad that goes the distance.

Like most teams, PBKS will look to bat deep. Smith at No. 7 might just be the big-hitter they need to close out an innings or chase down a stiff target.

Here is the most likely playing XI:

Player Role Shikhar Dhawan Bat Jonny Bairstow Bat/Wk Mayank Agarwal Bat Liam Livingstone Bat Shahrukh Khan Bat Raj Bawa All-rounder Odean Smith Bowling all-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowl/seam Arshdeep Singh Bowl/seam Harpreet Brar Bowl/spin Rahul Chahar Bowl/spin

What are your thoughts on PBKS predicted XI? Let us know through your comments below.

