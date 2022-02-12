"Absolutely pumped" - Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins react to their KKR signings at IPL 2022 Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) latest acquisitions Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins have reacted to their signings at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Iyer became the most expensive buy of the first phase of the mega event with a price tag of ₹12.25 crore. The 27-year-old, in a video statement, stated that he was "super excited" to be a part of the "Galaxy of Knights."

Iyer said:

"KKR family, super excited to be a part of you all. I am looking forward to working this season with all the teammates, management and the support staff. It's going to be an exciting one. And looking forward to work with 'Galaxy of Knights'."

Iyer has played 87 IPL matches so far, scoring over 2300 runs at an average of 31.67 and a strike rate of 123.96. The middle-order batter has brilliant captaincy credentials too, having helped rebuild the Delhi Capitals and take them to their maiden IPL final in 2020. He's likely to lead the Purple and Gold team in the 2022 season.

Cummins was the most expensive overseas signing at the IPL in 2020 auction as KKR broke the bank by bagging him for ₹15.5 crore. The Australian Test captain's stocks plummeted this season to ₹7.25 crore, perhaps due to his middling returns in the IPL, even as he continued to be one of the top pacers in the world.

Cummins said he was "absolutely pumped" and "so excited" to be back with the two-time champions and thanked the team's owners and head coach Brendon McCullum.

Cummins said:

"Absolutely pumped to be back with Kolkata. Thanks to Venky [Mysore], Baz (Brendon McCullum), SRK (Shah Rukh Khan), the whole team. Just absolutely pumped. So excited. The season can't come around quick enough. Thanks for making me a part of the 'Galaxy of Knights' for the upcoming season. Can't wait."

Coming off leading Australia to a dominating 4-0 Ashes win, Cummins might be seen as Shreyas Iyer's deputy at KKR.

KKR also sign Nitish Rana

Last year's runners-up also re-signed middle-order batter Nitish Rana at the IPL 2022 auction, bagging him for ₹8 crore.

The franchise's batting order looks among the best already, with Venkatesh Iyer, Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine forming a brilliant line-up.

