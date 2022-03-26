IPL 2022: Best XI of support staff members who have played in the tournament's history

IPL 2022 will start on Saturday evening with a blockbuster clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. With the addition of two new franchises, the race to the IPL 2022 title is expected to be more intense this year.

All 10 franchises have signed some big names in their respective coaching groups. Some of the coaching staff members even played in the IPL during their playing days.

Ahead of IPL 2022, we will form a unique playing XI comprising such support staff members who once played in the league.

Openers - Michael Hussey and Sachin Tendulkar

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey will open the innings with Mumbai Indians team icon and mentor Sachin Tendulkar for this team. Both Hussey and Tendulkar won the Orange Cap during their respective IPL careers.

Hussey aggregated 1,977 runs in his 58 IPL innings at an average of 38.76. He is one of the two players to have scored a century on IPL debut. Meanwhile, Tendulkar scored 2,344 runs in 78 innings at an average of 33.83, with his highest score being 100.

Middle Order - Gautam Gambhir (C), Kumar Sangakkara (WK) and Mahela Jayawardene

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir, who won two IPL championships as captain, will lead this team. He scored a total of 4,218 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals during his IPL career.

Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara will partner his compatriot Mahela Jayawardene in the middle-order. Jayawardene is the head coach of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022.

Sangakkara managed 1,687 runs in 68 IPL innings, while Jayawardene scored 1,802 runs in 78 innings, including one ton.

All Rounders - Shane Watson and Sanjay Bangar

Shane Watson played for the Chennai Super Kings during the last season of his IPL career. (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson and Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Sanjay Bangar are the two all-rounders in this team. Watson holds a place among the best all-rounders in IPL history, with 3,874 runs and 92 wickets to his name.

Bangar has not had a long IPL career. He played a total of 12 matches for Deccan Chargers and Kolkata Knight Riders, aggregating 49 runs and scalping four wickets.

Bowlers - Lasith Malinga, Dale Steyn, Anil Kumble and Muttiah Muralitharan

Lasith Malinga played for the Mumbai Indians in all the seasons of his IPL career (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

Lasith Malinga and Dale Steyn are the fast bowling coaches of Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively for IPL 2022. Both pacers have achieved enormous success in the league. While Malinga is the all-time highest wicket-taker with 170 scalps, Steyn bagged 97 wickets in 95 matches.

Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble will share the spin-bowling responsibilities with Sunrisers Hyderabad spin bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan. Kumble played 42 IPL matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore, picking up 45 wickets, with his best bowling figures being 5/5.

Muralitharan accounted for 63 wickets in his IPL career of 66 matches.

Best IPL 2022 XI of backroom staff members who played in the tournament

Michael Hussey, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir (c), Kumar Sangakkara (WK), Mahela Jayawardene, Shane Watson, Sanjay Bangar, Dale Steyn, Lasith Malinga, Muttiah Muralitharan, Anil Kumble

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee