IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI, strengths and weaknesses

The Chennai Super Kings pretty much did what was expected of them by keeping faith in their tried and trusted formula of buying back the nucleus of the team that won them the title last year. They bought back key players Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa and Dwayne Bravo, who were instrumental in their successful campaign.

In retaining the services of MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, and Moeen Ali going into the auction, they have already formed the core of the side which allowed them to build the squad around them. However, it came at the cost of overpricing the likes of Jadeja and Dhoni, who went for ₹16 and ₹12 crores, respectively, and who wouldn't have fetched those amounts in the auction.

They broke the bank for fast bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar, who they desperately wanted to retain and eventually had to pay ₹14 crores for him. With ₹56 crores used to purchase just five players, Chennai weren't able to get their other No.1 picks which led them into a muddle after Day 1 of the auction. They were outbid for former players Faf du Plessis and Shardul Thakur, who played a crucial role for them last season. Not retaining Suresh Raina also won't go down well with the CSK faithful, either.

They recovered pretty well on Day 2 with some smart picks like Devon Conway, Adam Milne, and Chris Jordan. As predicted, they have stocked up well in the all-rounder department, accumulating as many as eight who are experienced internationals. Dhoni also likes to have teams which bat deep and has more than seven bowling options.

Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022: biggest assets

As long as Dhoni plays for CSK, he will be their biggest strength. Although his returns with the bat have dwindled over the years, his glovework behind the stumps is still the best in the world while his record as captain in this format is exceptional.

Chris Jordan - a good back-up choice (Getty Images)

Apart from their skipper, their strength lies in the back-ups in various departments. As mentioned above, Uthappa can do a good job if called upon, especially in the latter stages of the competition where the tracks aid spin. Chris Jordan and Mitchell Santner are also good back-ups for Dwayne Bravo and Ali.

Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022: weak links

Shardul Thakur did well in the death overs last season (Getty Images)

Their obvious weakness is their death bowling, which was performed admirably by Shardul Thakur and Bravo last season. Deepak Chahar bowls mostly in the powerplay while Milne and Jordan tend to leak runs at the back end of the innings.

The third fast bowler is also a cause for concern with KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, and Rajvardhan Hangarkekar being the only options. Chennai continue to undermine leg-spinners in the shortest format but the lack of a quality one could hamper their chances.

Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022: probable composition

CSK will hope Gaikwad continues his meteoric rise to the top while Devon Conway is an excellent replacement for the RCB-bound Du Plessis. Gaikwad could be the aggressor at the top while Conway would be an ideal foil for him, holding up one end. Retaining Ali for just ₹6 crores is also an excellent decision by the management as the English all-rounder can bat anywhere in the line-up and can also chip in with some overs.

CSK will hope that Rayudu and Dhoni are back to their best after having disappointing campaigns last time around. Shivam Dube is a smart pick, who under the tutelage of Dhoni can flourish for the men in yellow. They also have a decent replacement in Uthappa who could bat at the top or in the middle.

Dube and Jadeja would ideally take up the role of finishers and Chennai would hope the price tag won't affect Jadeja's performances. Bravo has been a loyal servant to the franchise for several years and will hope to get into the side, at least in the early stages of the campaign. Although he doesn't have the pace anymore he can still do a good enough job with his variation and change of pace while his batting is on a downward spiral.

The fast-bowling department is in good hands with the additions of Milne and Chahar, whose batting has also improved tremendously over the past year.

PREDICTED PLAYING XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(C/WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif/Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne

Best buy: Devon Conway (₹1 CR)

Devon Conway (Getty Images)

There are a lot of candidates for this role but you can't go past a batsman who hit a double-hundred on Test debut at Lord's. Conway has been a revelation for New Zealand in all three forms of the game and will replace the huge void left by Du Plessis.

Risky buy: Dwayne Bravo (₹4.4 CR)

Dwayne Dravo (getty Images)

It was a hard choice but I feel like this was a decision purely based on emotion rather than skill, from the Chennai management. Bravo has been completely off his best over the last two seasons and even in the last edition of the CPL. The price isn't worth much considering the grand scheme of things but Chennai couldn't go for their other priority players by picking him and he uses up an overseas slot too if picked in the starting XI.

The Chennai Super Kings have once again done a good job at the auction even though it did not go completely as planned. On paper, they look like a shoo-in for a playoff spot and, under Dhoni's leadership, they have a great chance of retaining the title.

