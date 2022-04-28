IPL 2022, DC vs KKR: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

Delhi Capitals will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Thursday's IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in the 41st match of the tournament. Both franchises will be keen to get back to winning ways, having suffered a defeat in their respective previous encounters.

DC are coming off a close defeat against the Rajasthan Royals, whereas KKR lost their previous fixture against the Gujarat Titans. The Kolkata-based franchise are on a four-match losing streak, but they have a 100% win record at the Wankhede Stadium this season.

The Wankhede Stadium pitch report will be telecast a few minutes before the toss of the game. Before that, here are some important stats you need to know from previous games hosted by this venue.

Wankhede Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 93

Matches won by teams batting first: 45

Matches won by teams batting second: 48

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011

Average 1st innings score: 170

Wankhede Stadium last match

In the last game on this ground, Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets with zero balls remaining. SRH received an invitation to bat first and scored 195/6, riding on fifties from Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram.

Chasing 196, GT got off to a good start thanks to Wriddhiman Saha's fifty but lost momentum due to Umran Malik's five-wicket haul. Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan saved the day for GT with a fantastic 59-run stand for the sixth wicket.

11 wickets fell in the SRH vs GT match, with fast bowlers taking 10 of them. One was a run-out as the spinners remained wicketless. 19 sixes were smashed in the 40 overs of that contest.

