IPL 2022: 5 international players who have been worth their price tag

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest cricketing tournaments, allowing players to showcase their talent on the big stage. While the young talent gets the opportunity to rub shoulders with the world's best players, it's the international stars that usually fetch the big bucks at the IPL auction table.

Why, you ask? Well, these international stars are bonafide match-winners who love to put on a show. Not only do they add a lot of value and experience to the squad, but they also become marquee signings for the franchise.

Over the years, a number of foreign players have fetched insane amounts of bids for their services. With such a high price tag next to their name, some players struggle to cope with the additional pressure. However, there are some who thrive under pressure.

On that note, we take a look at five international players who have justified their price tag this season.

#1 David Warner (Highest international run-scorer in the IPL)

After an apparent falling out with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner was back where his IPL journey started, with Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils). The franchise spent ₹6.25 crore to acquire the 35-year old's services.

The Australian missed out on the first few games due to international commitments but hit the ground running as soon as he got into the side. Warner scored 432 runs at an average of 48 and at a strike rate of 150.

He formed a formidable opening partnership alongside Prithvi Shaw, with the two explosive openers setting the tone for the Capitals more often than not this season. With five half-centuries and the highest score of an unbeaten 92, Warner let his bat do the talking as he returned to the IPL with a bang.

#2 Liam Livingstone

After a decent outing with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last season, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) acquired Liam Livingstone's services for ₹11.50 crore at the IPL auction. The Englishman didn't waste much time showing his new franchise what he's all about.

The all-rounder has amassed 437 runs this season, averaging 36 with a strike rate of 182, including four half-centuries. While his 117-meter six against Mohammad Shami was the highlight, Livingstone was one of Punjab's most impactful players this season.

With the ball in hand, he picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 8.78, a very decent figure for a part-timer. With his ability to bowl leg and off spin, he proved to be a valuable match-up option for his captain, Mayank Agarwal.

While the Punjab Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs, the 28-year old from Lancashire justified his price tag. The onus will now be on PBKS to build a capable and consistent squad around their marquee player for future seasons.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga

The Sri Lankan leg-spinner's stock has grown quite significantly in recent times. After being signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as a replacement player last season, the franchise decided to buy him back in this year's IPL auction for ₹10.75 crore.

With RCB deciding to let go of Yuzvendra Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga certainly had big boots to fill. The leg-spinner from Galle has held his own and has done exceedingly well in his first full IPL season.

He is second on the wicket-takers list with 24 wickets to his name, with an economy rate of 7.39. Only Chahal has more wickets than him this season (26). With RCB in the playoffs and still in the hunt for their elusive title, Hasaranga could also contribute with the bat and show why he's such a valuable asset to the side.

#4 Kagiso Rabada

The pacer from South Africa was at his lethal best in the IPL this season. Having been released from the Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada was swooped up by the Punjab Kings for ₹9.25 crore.

The 26-year old has been a wicket-taking machine in the IPL. Needless to say, the expectations were quite high when PBKS asked him to lead a fairly inexperienced bowling attack.

Rabada repaid his franchise's faith though, ending the league stages of the tournament as the highest wicket-taker amongst pacers with 23 wickets to his name. The Protea was a menace for the batters, not only with the new ball but at any stage of the game.

With players a couple of players who have justified their high price tag along with bargain buys like Bhanuka Rajapaksa, PBKS will feel like they've underachieved this season.

#5 Quinton de Kock

Another South African on the list is the now white-ball specialist Quinton de Kock. After the Mumbai Indians opted not to retain him, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bought the wicketkeeper-batter for ₹6.75 crore.

The swashbuckling Protea, alongside his captain, KL Rahul, formed one of the most fearsome opening pairs in franchise cricket. Both openers have already scored 500-plus runs this season, much like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis did for the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) success last season.

De Kock has scored 502 runs at an average of almost 39 and a strike rate of 149, including three half-centuries and a century. His sensational knock of 140*(70) against the Kolkata Knight Riders was one of the knocks of the season and his return to top form bodes well for LSG as they head into the playoffs.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit