IPL 2022: Flop XI from first half of the season 

The thrill of the ongoing IPL 2022 is making a big noise around the world. It all started with a rather low-scoring contest between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which was comfortably won by the latter.

So far, teams like Rajasthan Royals (RR), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are sitting comfortably in the top-half of the table, with 10 points each. However, the two IPL heavyweights in CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI) are enduring tough campaigns and are languishing at the bottom.

With 35 of the total 70 league games already over, we are entering into the business end of the season. Every game from here on will be key to deciding the fate of the team.

So far, we have witnessed some astounding knocks by the batters and many match-winning spells by the bowlers. Some players are peaking at the right time while some are finding it hard to manifest their mettle in the tournament. We have made a playing XI out of them.

On that note, let us take a look at the players who are far from their purple patches and have flopped thus far this season.

Note: Only games from Match 1 (CSK vs KKR) to Match 35 (KKR vs GT) in IPL 2022 have been taken into consideration.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Matthew Wade (wk)

Last season's Orange Cap winner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has been nowhere near his best in IPL 2022 so far. He opened his campaign with a duck against KKR before recording 1,1, and 16 in his next three outings. The 25-year-old, however, seemed to regain his form when he scored a 48-ball 73 against Gujarat.

Unfortunately for him, his form was cut short when he scored a golden duck in a must-win encounter against MI. Gaikwad's average of 15.4 in seven matches isn't what CSK expected from the talented youngster.

Australian keeper Matthew Wade, similarly, has endured an awful IPL 2022 season so far. The 34-year-old was partnered with Shubman Gill at the top of the order to give Gujarat strong starts.

Despite being given five back-to-back chances, the left-hander failed miserably in his task and could only pile up 68 runs. Moreover, his average of 13.6 and a poor strike rate of 107.9 was enough for GT to drop him.

Middle-order: Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Shah Rukh Khan

Moeen Ali hasn't fired at all this season

Perhaps the most influential cog in the IPL 2021-winning CSK side, Moeen Ali, hasn't made any significant contributions so far. His failures at the top are also one of the reasons behind Chennai's sub-par showing in IPL 2022.

In five outings, the left-hander has only scored 87 runs at an average of 17. Moeen hasn't done anything with the ball either, going wicketless in the eight overs he has bowled.

Coming in at No.4 is Jonny Bairstow, who has looked like a shadow of himself with his new franchise, Punjab Kings (PBKS). The right-hander joined the squad late and missed the first three fixtures.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa did a fine job of filling in for Bairstow. However, Punjab chose to drop the Sri Lankan for the Englishman, who hasn't been up to the mark at all. In four matches, Bairstow has made only 41 runs. His average and strike rate were 10.25 and 105.1, respectively.

Another Punjab batter who came in with a big reputation but has misfired so far is Shah Rukh Khan. The explosive Tamil Nadu dasher was expected to make impactful contributions down the order, but has found it hard to deliver.

Shah Rukh has played in all seven games so far and has managed just 98 runs at an ordinary strike rate of 100.

All-rounders: Vijay Shankar and Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard for Mumbai Indians [P:C: IPLT20]

0,4,13, and 2 - those have been the scores of Vijay Shankar, that too, while batting at No.3 for Gujarat this season. The Tamil Nadu-born all-rounder has been horrendously out of form this season after GT got him for ₹1.40 crore.

The 31-year-old averages a miserable 4.75 from four innings this season, having scored 19 runs. Though his side is atop the table, Shankar is surely not one of the reasons for it.

Coming at No. 7 is the IPL veteran Kieron Pollard, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket. Similar to his franchise, Pollard has also had an ineffective and lackluster IPL 2022. Barring his 5-ball 22* against KKR, the West Indian hasn't been able to close out games for Mumbai.

In seven matches, Pollard has managed to score 96 runs at a strike rate of 137 and an average of 16. With the ball, he has bowled seven overs in two innings, scalping just a solitary wicket. His economy of 10.00 isn't much to boast of as well.

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, and Tymal Mills

Shardul Thakur of Delhi Capitals is enduring a tough IPL 2022 [P.C: IPLT20]

CSK's new acquisition, Chris Jordan, hasn't been able to put his experience into results so far. The globe-trotting white-ball specialist has never excelled in the IPL, and this season has been no different.

In four games, the Barbados-born seamer has picked up just two wickets. Moreover, he has even leaked runs at an alarming rate of over 10.5.

The most expensive player on the list, Shardul Thakur, was snapped up by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for a massive ₹10.75 crore at the mega auction. However, his performances haven't done justice to his price tag yet. In seven games, Thakur has only picked up four wickets, at a poor average of 56 and an economy of 9.6.

At No.10 is KKR's last season's mystery-spinner, Varun Chakravarthy. The right-arm tweaker is currently struggling with the 'second-season syndrome' and has been a shadow of himself in IPL 2022.

While Chakravarthy has picked up only four wickets in eight matches, he has also leaked runs at 8.82 runs per over. With half the season gone, KKR are searching for the Chakravarthy who astutely kept runs in check and took 35 wickets in the last two editions.

And finally, coming at No. 11 and finishing our lineup is another Englishman, Tymal Mills. MI recruited Mills as a replacement for Trent Boult, but the move has been nugatory to say the least.

While the left-armer began his season on a decent note (six wickets in his first three games), he always remained on the expensive side. The T20 specialist leaked runs on a regular basis and wasn't particularly effective in bowling those yorkers at the death.

His economy of 11.18 totally justifies that. Given his poor form, MI have now dropped the left-armer in favour of the Australian Riley Meredith.

