IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS: 3 player battles to watch out for

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) may have a better head-to-head record against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), but IPL 2022 promises to be different. The latter, now boasting a string of power hitters, is a threat to any opposition and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will agree.

Punjab head to the Wankhede Stadium on Friday (April 1) on the back of a thumping win against Bangalore. Meanwhile, Kolkata will look to bounce back after losing to the same outfit in a low-scoring thriller.

The Kings look the stronger unit on paper this season. However, their opponents, led by Shreyas Iyer, will prove to be a formidable match if they hit their straps with the bat.

In a game that's pretty much PBKS' batting prowess vs KKR's bowling guile, we look at the three player battles to keep an eye out for.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan vs Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav's match figures in the last two games read 2/20 and 2/16 from his four overs. The seamer has been spot-on with his lines and that has yielded success for the franchise.

He will be up against Shikhar Dhawan had a breezy start against RCB, scoring 43 off 29 balls. However, he has a tendency to poke at the balls jagging away from the off stump. Can Yadav get the better of the southpaw?

#2 Shreyas Iyer vs Rahul Chahar

RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga bagged Shreyas Iyer in their clash on 30 March. Rahul Chahar, another leg-spinner will try to take a leaf out of the Sri Lanka spinner's book. He will look to try to deceive the KKR captain who hasn't exactly been amongst the runs.

Chahar bowled an economical spell against Bangalore, giving away just 22 runs from his four overs and bagging the wicket of Anuj Rawat. Iyer will be keen to contribute with the bat in a clash the side will be keen to win.

#3 Odean Smith vs KKR trump card Sunil Narine

It's brains vs brawn when Odean Smith and Sunil Narine square off. The latter bowled beautifully in KKR's previous match against RCB, giving away just 12 runs from his spell.

Smith showed off his battering batsmanship by taking the Challengers bowlers to the cleaners. He gave a glimpse of the damage he could cause at the death. His ability to get the ball over the rope frequently makes him a threat that Kolkata and Narine will look to neutralize.

