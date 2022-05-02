IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

The Kolkata Knight Riders will play their 10th match of IPL 2022, which will come against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. KKR started their season on an impressive note but have lost momentum as the tournament has progressed.

The Knight Riders are eighth in the IPL 2022 points table with only six points after nine matches. The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, hold the third position with six victories from nine outings. They are close to sealing a place in the IPL 2022 playoffs.

KKR and RR faced off in a nail-biting encounter last month in IPL 2022. Before they cross swords for the second time this season, here's a look at some important stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 95

Matches won by teams batting first: 46

Matches won by teams batting second: 49

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011

Average 1st innings score: 170

Wankhede Stadium last match

In the previous game at this venue, the Lucknow Super Giants beat the Delhi Capitals by six runs. Half-centuries from KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda inspired LSG to a score of 195/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing 196 to win, DC lost wickets at regular intervals. A whirlwind 60-run partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant kept them alive in the contest, but eventually Delhi fell short by six runs.

18 sixes were hit in the two innings of the match between Lucknow and Delhi. A total of 10 wickets fell, with pacers accounting for eight of them.

