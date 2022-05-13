IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH: 3 best knocks of Nitish Rana against Hyderabad

Nitish Rana has played a significant role in the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) last few wins this season. The southpaw has played some crucial cameos that helped his team post a competitive total as well as helped them chase down a tricky target.

However, the 28-year-old has had a modest IPL 2022 season by his standards so far, scoring 293 runs from 12 games. The situation that KKR are in at the moment, they will need Rana to bring his A-game to the table going into their do-or-die encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday.

Nitish Rana has a decent record against SRH, having scored 394 runs from 12 games with three half-centuries to his name. With the KKR batting being highly inconsistent, they will hope that the 28-year-old finds his mojo against the Sunrisers.

On that note, let's take a look at the three top knocks of Nitish Rana against this opposition:

#3 54(36), Match 25, IPL 2022

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Well played, Nitish Rana. He scored Brilliant 54 runs from 36 balls including 6 Fours and 2 Sixes against SRH. Superb Innings from Rana. Well played, Nitish Rana. He scored Brilliant 54 runs from 36 balls including 6 Fours and 2 Sixes against SRH. Superb Innings from Rana. https://t.co/x2HRW2mebM

KKR have had too many top-order collapses this season and one of them came when they met SRH earlier in Match 25. Kane Williamson opted to bowl first and SRH were right on the money in the powerplay, reducing KKR to 31/3 at one point.

Nitish Rana then joined Shreyas Iyer and the duo steadied the KKR ship. They did lose wickets while trying to up the ante, but Rana continued batting sensibly at the other end.

When he was set, the southpaw found some crucial boundaries and brought up a well-compiled half-century. His knock helped KKR post a competitive total of 175/8 in their 20 overs.

KKR did get early breakthroughs in the powerplay and at one stage, it looked like the match could go right down to the wire. But Rahul Triptahi returned to haunt his former franchise as his 71 set up a comfortable win for SRH.

#2 68(47), Match 2, IPL 2019

The game is remembered for Andre Russell's sensational blitz with the bat that gave KKR a thrilling win. However, Nitish Rana's contribution as an opener wasn't something that should be overlooked.

David Warner began his IPL 2019 season with a bang as his sensational 85 coupled with some handy contributions from other batters, allowed SRH to post a competitive total of 181/3 in their 20 overs.

KKR needed an explosive start from Chris Lynn, but lost the Australian opener early. Nitish Rana went on to build crucial partnerships first with Robin Uthappa, and then with Russell to keep KKR in the chase.

When Rana was dismissed, KKR still needed 64 from just 27 balls. But Russell's incredible 49*(19) coupled with a fine cameo from young Shubman Gill handed KKR a memorable win.

#1 80(56), Match 3, IPL 2021

Sourav @imSrv_18

What a brilliant knock of 80 in 56 balls, intent right from Ball 1 & it paid off !!!

Pure dominance, good start to the season , yet again a kkr batter missed out on a 100...

#SRHvsKKR Appreciation post for Nitish RanaWhat a brilliant knock of 80 in 56 balls, intent right from Ball 1 & it paid off !!!Pure dominance, good start to the season, yet again a kkr batter missed out on a 100... Appreciation post for Nitish RanaWhat a brilliant knock of 80 in 56 balls, intent right from Ball 1 & it paid off !!!Pure dominance, good start to the season🔥, yet again a kkr batter missed out on a 100...#SRHvsKKR https://t.co/KlDzYfzSX7

In the initial leg of the IPL 2021 season in Chennai, many batters from different teams struggled to time the ball due to the slowness of the surface. Perhaps that's why this knock from Nitish Rana has been one of the best he has played for KKR.

Rana and Shubman Gill got off to a solid start and that was backed up by a huge 93-run stand between the southpaw and Rahul Tripathi for the second wicket. Although Tripathi was dismissed at a wrong time for KKR, Rana continued the onslaught that helped KKR post a massive 187/6.

SRH lost two quick wickets, but Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow's partnership of 92 kept them in the chase. The game headed to a close finish, with the KKR bowlers holding their nerves and earning an important win by 10 runs.

