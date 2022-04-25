IPL 2022: "Many sporting giants have gone through this phase" - skipper Rohit Sharma reflects on MI's stuttering campaign

Skipper Rohit Sharma shared a message for fans of the Mumbai Indians (MI), acknowledging that they haven't put their best foot forward thus far in their IPL 2022 campaign.

Rohit Sharma took to his social media platforms stating that a number of sporting giants have gone through a tough phase. He also stated his love for the franchise and the environment within the MI camp.

Rohit said:

"We haven’t put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens, many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and its environment."

The skipper further expressed his gratitude towards the fans for the continued faith and unwavering loyalty shown to the team.

"Also want to appreciate our well wishers who’ve shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far", said Rohit.

Take a look at the post below:

Rohit Sharma-led MI have lost their 1st 8 games in IPL 2022

IPL 2022 has been a disaster thus far for five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Having lost all eight games thus far, they've become the first team in the history of the league to suffer such a fate.

Mumbai's most recent defeat came at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 24), as they went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 36 runs. Skipper KL Rahul's unbeaten 103 off 62 deliveries guided the Super Giants to 168/6 on a two-paced surface.

In reply, despite a steady start by skipper Rohit, a mid-overs collapse saw Mumbai lose their way in the chase as they finished on 132/8 in their 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians will next play third-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday (April 30).

Edited by Steffi