IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS: 3 best knocks of Rohit Sharma against Punjab

Rohit Sharma and his men have almost reached a point of no return in the IPL 2022 season. The Mumbai Indians (MI) have lost all four of their games so far and will be facing another stiff task against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old looked in good touch in their last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but got out when he was well set on 26. Rohit Sharma has accepted that him getting out at the wrong time is hurting his team and is determined to make things work.

MI took a punt at the IPL 2022 auction by investing heavily in Ishan Kishan and Jofra Archer, who will only be available next season. This has left them light in the bowling department and that weakness has been exposed so far.

The only chance for the five-time IPL champions to make a comeback this season is by expecting their batting to fire in almost every single game. For this to happen, Rohit Sharma will need to become more consistent with the bat and will have to make his start count.

The MI skipper has a decent record against PBKS, having scored 740 runs in 27 games at an average of 33.63 with seven half-centuries to his name. On that note, let's take a look at Rohit Sharma's three best knocks against the Kings:

#3 70(45), Match 13, IPL 2020

Arguably MI's most dominant season in the IPL was the 2020 edition. One of the main reasons for that title-winning season was their ability to destroy bowling attacks in the death overs. The game against PBKS (then called Kings XI Punjab) was one of the best examples.

MI lost Quinton de Kock's big wicket for a duck and that gave PBKS the perfect start. Rohit Sharma took a bit of time to get his eye in, but once he was set, he began to play an array of shots and took the game to the opposition.

The MI captain scored 70 off just 45 balls and provided the ideal launchpad for the likes of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya to follow. Pollard and Hardik smashed a staggering 67 runs in the last 23 balls of the innings to propel MI to 191/4.

It proved to be too much in the end for PBKS as they lost the game comprehensively by 48 runs.

#2 76*(42), Match 19, IPL 2008

Abhay @TheRampShot 2008 - Rohit was bought by the Deccan Chargers for a price of US$750,000. Batted in the middle-order, he ended up scoring 404 runs at an average of 36.72 with a remarkable S/R of 147.98. He also got 4 half-centuries meanwhile with the best of 76* 2008 - Rohit was bought by the Deccan Chargers for a price of US$750,000. Batted in the middle-order, he ended up scoring 404 runs at an average of 36.72 with a remarkable S/R of 147.98. He also got 4 half-centuries meanwhile with the best of 76* https://t.co/SQGhT8KeEF

Before joining MI, young Rohit Sharma was a part of the Deccan Chargers team and also won the Emerging Player of the Tournament award in 2009. However, it was in the inaugural edition where the youngster first showed what he is capable of.

The Chargers had a star-studded side and young Rohit Sharma was slotted in at No. 4. He managed to grab eyeballs by playing a scintillating knock of 76 off just 42 balls that helped his team post a competitive total of 164/8.

Although PBKS (then called Kings XI Punjab) won the game comfortably by seven wickets, it was clear that Indian cricket had a new future star in the form of Rohit.

#1 79*(39), Match 41, IPL 2013

Yash Cult Sid @YashCultSid

Rohit Sharma Scored 79 (39) At The SR Of 202 With 6*4 & 6*6 Against Kings XI Punjab

#RohitSharma #MumbaiIndians 29 April 2013 #OnThisDay Rohit Sharma Scored 79 (39) At The SR Of 202 With 6*4 & 6*6 Against Kings XI Punjab 29 April 2013 #OnThisDay Rohit Sharma Scored 79 (39) At The SR Of 202 With 6*4 & 6*6 Against Kings XI Punjab #RohitSharma #MumbaiIndians https://t.co/2yh0u57T31

MI won their first IPL title in the 2013 season. One of the defining moments of that season was Ricky Ponting handing over the captaincy to Rohit Sharma. The youngster just came of age with that role and it was reflected in his batting too.

In an important game against PBKS (then called Kings XI Punjab), Rohit Sharma walked out to bat when MI were 43/2, striking at less than a run a ball. He absorbed the pressure from the Kings and then launched a counter attack that blew the opposition away.

PBKS just couldn't stop Rohit's onslaught and made the blunder of giving David Hussey the final over. The MI skipper plundered the Australian in the last over for 27 runs and helped his team set a competitive total of 174/3 in their 20 overs.

The match went right down to the wire and PBKS lost the game by four runs, getting bowled out for 170. Rohit's heroic innings and his carnage against Hussey proved to be the difference between the two sides in the end.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee