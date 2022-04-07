IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT: 3 best knocks of Shubman Gill against PBKS

Shubman Gill was earmarked by the Gujarat Titans (GT) as one of their most important players. The youngster was picked up alongside Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan in the draft before the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The 22-year-old has scored an impressive 1501 runs in 60 IPL games at a healthy average of 31.94. He didn't start the IPL 2022 season well enough as he was dismissed for a duck but came roaring back against the Delhi Capitals, smashing a blazing 84 to help GT win their second game on the bounce.

GT will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their next game on Friday, an opponent that Gill has loved playing against. The 22-year-old has amassed 225 runs in just seven innings against PBKS at a fantastic average of 56.25 including three half-centuries.

On that note, let's take a look at Shubman Gill's three best knocks against PBKS:

#3 57(45), Match 46, IPL 2020

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 🤲🏽 older he gets better he hits it out of the park 1000 sixes in t20 Very happy for @mandeeps12 specially more today cause this one for his father watching him from the heavens above🤲🏽 @henrygayle just like red wineolder he gets better he hits it out of the park 1000 sixes in t20 #legend #kxip turnin the table well played @RealShubmanGill Very happy for @mandeeps12 specially more today cause this one for his father watching him from the heavens above 🙏🤲🏽 @henrygayle just like red wine 🍷 older he gets better he hits it out of the park 1000 sixes in t20 #legend #kxip turnin the table well played @RealShubmanGill

Shubman Gill grew into an important batter for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and one of his fine knocks against PBKS (then called Kings XI Punjab) came during the IPL 2020 encounter between the two teams.

KKR were rocked early by PBKS as they were 10/3 inside the powerplay. However, Gill absorbed the pressure alongside skipper Eoin Morgan and stabilized the KKR innings. The youngster scored a fine 57 off 45 balls and some late hitting from Lockie Ferguson ensured that KKR posted a fighting total of 149/9.

Although PBKS coasted to the target easily, thanks to half-centuries from Mandeep Singh and Chris Gayle, the knock from Shubman Gill proved that he had come of age and was going to be a mainstay in KKR's top order.

#2 57(47), Match 24, IPL 2020

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg #KKRvsKXIP Selfless act going for two when you have Russell still to come shows something more about Gill that just batting talent and that is team comes first. Another great knock. #IPL2020 Selfless act going for two when you have Russell still to come shows something more about Gill that just batting talent and that is team comes first. Another great knock. #IPL2020 #KKRvsKXIP

In the same season, Shubman Gill had rescued KKR from a similar situation against the same opposition. This time too, KKR had lost three early wickets. But with then-captain Dinesh Karthik, Gill added a crucial 82 runs for the fourth wicket.

Shubman Gill's patient 57 ensured that KKR posted a competitive total of 164/6 in their 20 overs. The total didn't seem to be enough at first as PBKS openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal got off to a fantastic start, adding 115 runs for the first wicket.

However, the KKR bowlers pulled things back dramatically, and from a position where PBKS needed just 28 runs from 24 balls, they incredibly ended up falling short by two runs.

#1 65*(49), Match 52, IPL 2019

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



#KXIPvKKR That's that from Mohali. The @KKRiders win by 7 wickets with 2 overs to spare That's that from Mohali. The @KKRiders win by 7 wickets with 2 overs to spare 👌💜#KXIPvKKR https://t.co/2UMbc9tau6

Shubman Gill's best knock against PBKS was arguably in the 2019 season in a crucial encounter between the two sides. Important contributions from Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran and a blistering half-century from Sam Curran ensured that PBKS got a competitive total of 183/6 in their 20 overs.

KKR needed a good start from their openers and that is exactly what was provided by Australian hard-hitter Chris Lynn. He smashed 46 off just 22 balls and dominated the powerplay. The likes of Robin Uthappa and Andre Russell also played handy cameos, but PBKS were chipping away with wickets at regular intervals.

This is what made Gill's knock special as he ensured there was stability at one end. He scored 65* off just 49 balls and along with a fantastic 9-ball 21* by Dinesh Karthik, ensured that KKR were home with two overs to spare.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee