IPL 2022 Playoffs: 3 reasons why RR could win Qualifier 2 and 3 reasons why they might not

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (May 27). The winner of this clash will meet Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final on Sunday (May 29).

RR went down to GT in Qualifier 1. Batting first, they put up an impressive total of 188-6 on the board, with opener Jos Buttler returning to form with an innings of 89 off 56. GT, though, chased down the target with seven wickets in hand, with David Miller hammering an unbeaten 68 off 38 balls.

Meanwhile, their opponents in Qualifier 2, RCB, got the better of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 14 runs in the Eliminator on Wednesday. Rajasthan and Bangalore met twice in the league stage, with both teams winning once apiece.

Three positives for RR ahead of IPL 2022 Qualifier 2

As Rajasthan get ready to take on Bangalore in Qualifier 2, here are three key reasons that could help them emerge victorious:

#1 Buttler and Jaiswal’s terrific form

RR openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been terrific this season. Buttler is the Orange Cap holder with 718 runs from 15 games at an average of 51.29 and a strike rate of 148.35. He has three hundreds and four fifties. After a few low scores, he roared back to form against GT.

Meanwhile, since making a comeback into the playing XI, Jaiswal has boosted Rajasthan’s batting. He smashed 68 off 41 against Punjab, 41 off 29 against Lucknow and 59 off 44 versus Chennai. If both Buttler and Jaiswal fire in tandem, there could be double trouble for RCB.

#2 Shimron Hetmyer’s finishing brilliance

Shimron Hetmyer has been sensational for Rajasthan at the death. He hasn’t played a lot of deliveries but has made a significant impact with his blazing cameos.

In 13 games, he has whacked 301 runs at an average of 50.17 and a strike rate of 159.26. He has done a similar job to what Dinesh Karthik is doing for RCB. If the flamboyant West Indian comes up with another boundary-hitting blitz, Bangalore could be in trouble.

#3 The Yuzvendra Chahal factor

Gujarat did very well not to lose a single wicket to Yuzvendra Chahal in Qualifier 1. The Rajasthan leg-spinner will be all the more keen to make an impact in Qualifier 2. It’s a do-or-die game, and Chahal tends to thrive in such high-pressure situations.

The 31-year-old is the Purple Cap holder with 26 wickets from 15 games at an average of 17.76 and an economy rate of 7.70. Can he come up with a game-turning spell against Bangalore?

Three worrying aspects for RR ahead of IPL 2022 Qualifier 2

There are a few causes of concern for Rajasthan heading into Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 against Bangalore. Here's a look at three of them:

#1 Samson's inability to convert starts

When IPL 2022 commenced, Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson was expected to be one of their top performers with the willow. He has done reasonably well, and there has definitely not been any issue with his form. However, two half-centuries from 15 games is not something Samson and the franchise will be too pleased with.

Samson's effort in Qualifier 1 was a microcosm of his overall performance this season. He smashed 47 off 26 but gave it away when he needed to carry on. Samson needs to lift his game to the next level in the knockout clash against RCB.

#2 Fifth bowler woes

This has been a big concern for RR this season. They have tried Kuldeep Sen and Obed McCoy as the fifth bowling option. Both have impressed in spurts, but neither has done enough to inspire confidence.

After being hit for three sixes in the last over against Delhi Capitals (DC), McCoy recovered well to register figures of 2-35 and 2-20 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively.

However, he looked edgy in Qualifier 1 against Gujarat, ending with unimpressive figures of 1-40. Will Rajasthan stick with him for the knockout clash against Bangalore?

#3 Lack of death-bowling options

When IPL 2022 commenced, many pundits termed Rajasthan’s bowling attack as one of the best in the competition.

In Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, they possess impressive talent. However, while both Boult and Krishna are very good at the start of the innings, they aren’t as effective at the death.

RR have suffered in quite a few games because of their inability to stop the leak in the last five overs. In Qualifier 1 as well, Krishna bowled three long hops, allowing David Miller to slam three consecutive sixes in the last over of the game.

