IPL 2022 Playoffs: Best playing XI from the league round of the tournament

IPL 2022's league stage is in the history books. The 70th match of the competition was played last night on Sunday (May 22) between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Kings, where the Mohali-based franchise emerged victorious by five wickets to end their tournament on a high.

Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have attained the Top 4 positions on the points table. The four franchises will be in action this week, with one of them taking the IPL trophy home.

Over the last two months, fans have witnessed some excellent performances from the individuals playing in the IPL. Here is the best combined playing XI from the league round of the tournament.

Openers - Jos Buttler (RR) and KL Rahul (LSG)

Jos Buttler and KL Rahul were the top two run-scorers in the league stage of IPL 2022. Buttler topped the leaderboard with 629 runs from 14 matches. The Rajasthan Royals star smashed three centuries and three half-centuries in those 14 games.

On the other side, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul led his team from the front with 537 runs in 14 innings. He did lose his wicket for a duck thrice, but the right-handed batter also registered two hundreds and three fifties in 14 matches.

Middle-order - Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Hardik Pandya (GT) and Liam Livingstone (PBKS)

Rahul Tripathi continued his top form in the IPL as he scored 413 runs in 14 innings for the SunRisers Hyderabad. He was the second-highest run-scorer for the Orange Army. Tripathi had an excellent strike rate of 158.23 in the league stage.

Hardik Pandya surprised the fans with his captaincy and all-round brilliance for the Gujarat Titans. Playing his first season as skipper, Hardik scored 413 runs in 13 innings, registering four half-centuries. He also took four wickets with the ball.

Liam Livingstone completes the middle-order of this team. Representing the Punjab Kings, Liam scored 437 runs in 14 innings at a phenomenal strike rate of 182.08. He even contributed his bit to the bowling department, picking up six wickets for his team.

Wicket-keeper - Dinesh Karthik (RCB)

Dinesh Karthik will keep the wickets for this team. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star played a pivotal role in RCB's journey to the playoffs in IPL 2022.

Karthik scored 287 runs in 14 matches at an incredible average of 57.40. His strike rate was more than 190, while he hit 22 fours and 21 sixes with the willow. Notably, he also took nine catches and executed one stumping.

Bowlers - Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) and Umran Malik (SRH)

The top five wicket-takers of IPL 2022's league stage complete this team. Yuzvendra Chahal attained the number one spot with 26 wickets, while Wanindu Hasaranga scalped 24 wickets. Kagiso Rabada was the highest wicket-taker among pacers in IPL 2022 with 23 wickets in 13 innings.

Umran Malik was the highest wicket-taker among Indian fast bowlers with 22 wickets to his name. Kuldeep Yadav returned to form in IPL 2022, bagging 21 wickets in 14 innings for the Delhi Capitals.

Best XI from IPL 2022 League Stage

Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Umran Malik. (12th Man - David Miller)

