IPL 2022 Playoffs, GT vs RR: 3 reasons why Rajasthan lost Qualifier 1

Debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a seven-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 1 to become the first team to enter the IPL 2022 Final.

With another belligerent knock, David Miller stepped up for GT, scoring an unbeaten 68* off 38. His innings powered the Titans to a successful run-chase and a berth in the final.

After being put in to bat first, RR posted a competitive total of 188, courtesy of a powerful knock by Jos Buttler (89 off 56). Barring Rashid Khan (0-15 in 4 overs), every GT bowler had their task cut out against the RR batters.

In reply, a well-rounded batting effort took the Gujarat franchise home. This was also the seventh instance when GT won a game in the last over while chasing - the most by any team in a single season.

RR have some thinking to do regarding their fifth bowling option. Another defeat would eliminate them from the competition. On that note, here are the top three reasons why RR lost Qualifier 1 against GT.

#1. Failure to capitalise on a fiery start provided by Boult

Trent Boult's opening spells have been quite impactful for RR throughout the season. The Kiwi pacer has found swing and has taken early wickets for his new franchise in this campaign.

He once again started the innings in great rhythm and found the movement due to the overhead conditions in Kolkata. Boult got the better of GT's man-in-form Wriddhiman Saha on the very second delivery of the first over.

RR were on top as GT were 0-1 in a huge run-chase. However, Prasidh Krishna, who has complemented Boult well throughout the season, couldn't create the same pressure from the other end. This led to the two GT batters in Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade settling in and stitching a crucial 72-run partnership.

Had there been continuous pressure on GT batters by other RR bowlers, things could've been different for the Royals.

#2. An off-day for the Rajasthan Royals' spin twins

Ravichandran Ashwin (L) and Yuzvendra Chahal (R) had an off-day for RR

The spin twins of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have been the cornerstone of Rajasthan's success this campaign. The duo has taken 37 wickets, the most among all 10 teams' spin units this season.

Much was expected from them again. They were expected to derail the threat of Hardik Pandya and David Miller in the middle overs. Unfortunately for RR, the two tweakers didn't have their best of games on Tuesday.

Ashwin and Chahal leaked as many as 72 runs in total from their 8 overs combined. This was only the second instance when neither of the two spinners took any wickets in a game.

#3. Good start by Samson - Yes. Big score by Samson - No.

After coming in to bat in the second over, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson put on a superlative display of batting and showed why he is considered one of the best talents in India.

He smoked his very first delivery for a six over long-on before taking on Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph. The 27-year-old played some glorious strokes, including five boundaries and three sixes.

Where Buttler struggled to time the ball on one end, Samson marshalled RR to a flying start in the first eight overs. However, the RR captain lost his wicket at the halfway mark of the innings and registered a 26-ball 47.

On a night when Samson was hitting the ball beautifully, Rajasthan would've wanted him to stay at the crease for a longer period of time. While Buttler made up for his slow start later in the innings, the Samson-Buttler duo could've set the stage on fire for the Royals.

Rajasthan may have breached the 200+ in their 20 overs if Samson had stayed for at least five more overs. Scoring big runs has consistently been an issue for Samson for quite a while now and it has once again proven decisive in the outcome of the game.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat