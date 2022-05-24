IPL 2022 Playoffs, GT vs RR: 3 reasons why the Royals will make it to the final 

The two best-ranked teams from the league stages of IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), are set to lock horns in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today (May 24).

The winner of Qualifier 1 will advance directly to the final while the loser will be given a second opportunity. The winner of the Eliminator between the third-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face the loser of Qualifier 1.

While GT didn't have the best of auctions, they punched above their weight. The IPL debutants performed as a single unit and found different match-winners in every game.

The Royals, on the other hand, consolidated a solid XI at the mega auction. Jos Buttler's heroics served them well in the first half while a power-packed bowling unit has always been their strong suit.

The last time the two teams met in the competition, GT comfortably beat the Rajasthan-based franchise. However, with much more riding on this encounter, RR will be looking forward to getting their revenge on their southern neighbours.

On that note, let's look at three reasons why Rajasthan will defeat GT in Qualifier 1 and make it to the IPL 2022 finals.

#3. Riding high on confidence

The Sanju Samson-led side won their last league fixture against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Despite a belligerent 57-ball 93 runs knock by Moeen Ali, CSK couldn't get the better of the Royals.

Chasing 151 in the second innings, youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for RR with 59. Former CSK player Ravichandran Ashwin also chipped in with a match-winning 23-ball 40*.

In their last four league outings, the Royals have tasted defeat just once. They have peaked at the right time in the competition and will be aiming to continue their impressive run.

Gujarat, contrastingly, will enter Qualifier 1 on the back of a heavy defeat against RCB. They suffered an eight-wicket loss and never looked like winning the contest.

What's more, GT have lost three of their last five games, with skipper Hardik Pandya's form dunking at the same time. The rest of the Titans' batting lineup may have too much to do against a well-rounded RR attack unless Pandya can produce a big innings in his first playoff game as skipper.

#2. A team of specialists

While GT have quite a number of all-rounders in their ranks, RR doesn't have the same luxury. However, what RR does have is a complete set of batters and bowlers who have so far done the job for them.

Jos Buttler, the leading run-getter of the competition, led his side from the front by smashing three world-class tons early in the competition. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was dropped due to poor form has also now proven his worth by scoring three 40+ scores in the last four games.

Skipper Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal have also provided RR with match-winning cameos. However, what has stood out for them is the valuable contributions from Shimron Hetmyer. The left-hander has put in impactful contributions consistently.

While GT's bowling attack is one of the best, RR's bowlers aren't far behind them either. The five designated bowlers have eased the pressure off of Samson.

All in all, the Royals seem like a more well-rounded team. With almost all their bases covered, they are slight favourites to become the first team to make the IPL 2022 final.

#1. The spin duo

Rajasthan management made two outstanding steals when they managed to get both Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal at a combined figure of ₹11.5 crores. Both spinners joined the franchise with an ample amount of white-ball experience and the move have done wonders for the Royals this season.

The Rajasthan spin unit has taken the most wickets (38) among all ten franchises in IPL 2022. While Ashwin has picked up 11 scalps at an economy of just 7.14, Chahal has been the wrecker-in-chief for Rajasthan. The leg-spinner is the current Purple Cap holder with as many as 26 wickets to his name in 14 league matches.

While the RR pacers have been economical in the powerplay, the spin duo of Ashwin and Chahal have complemented each other and have spun a web around the batters this campaign.

The onus will once again be on the tweakers to do the job for RR tonight.

