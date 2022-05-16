IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios for all teams ahead of PBKS vs DC match

The race to the IPL 2022 playoffs is on, and night after night, the competition has only grown more intense. Three teams, namely Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) know their fate.

While the Titans are guaranteed a first-place finish, CSK and MI are battling for the wooden spoon at the bottom of the points table. The other seven teams are competing for the remaining three spots in the playoffs.

Ahead of the crucial match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 16, here's a look at the qualification scenario for all seven teams.

How can Kolkata Knight Riders qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are currently sixth in the table with 12 points from 13 matches. They can reach a maximum of 14 points. Kolkata's last league game is against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday, May 18.

If KKR lose to LSG, they will be eliminated from the competition. If KKR win, they will have to hope that Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings do not win more than one of their remaining two matches and Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as well.

How can SunRisers Hyderabad qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs?

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are eighth in the table with 10 points from 12 matches. The first condition for their qualification is they must beat Mumbai Indians on May 17 and then defeat Punjab Kings on May 22.

If they win both the fixtures, they will have to hope that Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have 14 points each. The team with the best net run rate will progress.

How can Royal Challengers Bangalore qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bangalore are in a must-win situation against the tabletoppers Gujarat Titans. RCB are fourth at the moment with 14 points from 13 matches.

If they win against GT, they will have to hope that neither Delhi Capitals nor Punjab Kings win both of their remaining matches. In case RCB lose, their chances of qualifying will be very low.

How can Rajasthan Royals qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are second with 16 points from 13 matches. A win against Chennai Super Kings on May 20 in their last league match will book them a place in the playoffs.

In case RR lose, they will have to hope that either Lucknow Super Giants lose to Kolkata Knight Riders or Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings lose at least one of their remaining two matches.

How can Lucknow Super Giants qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs?

Lucknow Super Giants looked like a top-two contender just a few days ago, but now they have to win their last league match against KKR to book a place in the playoffs.

A win in that fixture will be enough for LSG to qualify. If they suffer a defeat, they will have to hope either the Rajasthan Royals lose by a big margin, Royal Challengers Bangalore bite the dust or Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings lose at least one of their remaining two matches.

How can Delhi Capitals qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs?

Delhi Capitals' remaining two league matches are against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. If they win both matches, they will make it to the playoffs.

A defeat in either of the two games will dent their chances. In case DC lose both of their remaining fixtures, they will be knocked out of the competition.

Talking about the scenario of DC winning one match, they will have hope that Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings do not finish with more than 14 points and the net run rates of both Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad are inferior to DC.

How can Punjab Kings qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs?

Punjab Kings have a similar qualification scenario as Delhi Capitals. Wins in their last two matches should be enough for PBKS to book a place in the next round.

If PBKS win one match, they will have to hope that they have the best net run rate among the teams that finish on 14 points, plus RCB and DC do not finish with more than 14 points. Like DC, if PBKS lose both games, they will be knocked out.

