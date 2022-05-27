IPL 2022 Playoffs, RR vs RCB: 3 reasons why Bangalore will make it to the final  

The 'Royals' derby is on the cards as Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to go head-to-head against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL 2022. As per the , the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 on Friday.

The winner of the Qualifier 2 will earn the remaining berth in the finals of the competition. Gujarat Titans (GT) have already booked their spot in the final when they beat RR in Qualifier 1 in Kolkata.

The battle between RR and RCB is expected to be a high-octane clash, as both teams have some match-winning players on their roster. The two met twice in the group stage of IPL 2022. While Bangalore won the first tie between the two sides in Mumbai, RR took their revenge later in the competition in Pune.

Ahead of tonight's big game, let's look at three reasons why RCB will defeat Rajasthan in Qualifier 2 and make it to the

#3. The momentum is with the Challengers

Royal Challengers Bangalore were on the verge of being eliminated last weekend and needed Mumbai Indians (MI) to knock out Delhi Capitals (DC). Mumbai were kind to them, and now the stars are aligning in Royal Challengers' favour.

RCB put in a stellar performance against a strong Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) side in the Eliminator. The 14-run win over the debutants will have boosted their confidence to new heights.

With four wins from their last five IPL games, the momentum is unquestionably with the Challengers. RR, on the other hand, failed to defend 188 runs against Gujarat in Qualifier 1.

Due to David Miller's quick-fire show, GT won the game rather comfortably in the end. RR will now have to rediscover their confidence after suffering their second loss in four games against GT.

#2. Lesser loopholes than RR

Rajasthan did a wonderful job and consolidated a solid team at the IPL 2022 mega auction. With Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer being their batting core, the spin twins of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, alongside Trent Boult, have taken the onus of delivering with the ball.

However, things haven't been as fruitful as they seem. There have been a few loopholes in the Royals' unit. While Buttler is enjoying a superlative season, no other RR batter has played up to their potential.

Although there have been some performances by Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson, had Shimron Hetmyer not been present at the back end of the innings, RR might not have finished second in the table.

Another major problem that even proved costly in Qualifier 1 against GT for Rajasthan is their death bowling. The pace duo of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna have been lethal in the powerplay.

However, the same cannot be said about the duo's death bowling. A death-over specialist in Obed McCoy hasn't even enjoyed a great debut IPL campaign either, leaking runs at over 10 per over.

#1. Not dependent on a single player

The top three names from RCB - Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell - haven't had their best IPL campaigns this term. Despite this, they have reached Qualifier 2, their best campaign since 2016.

While Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel, have stepped up, Indian domestic talents in Rajat Patidar and Shabaz Ahmed have also played their part in the success of the franchise.

Unlike in previous years, the Bangalore-based franchise isn't dependent on a single or a couple of players. Different players at different times have put their hands up and delivered for the Faf Du Plessis-led side.

This has been their mantra of success this time around and the side will hope to continue their impressive run of form with their group of match-winners.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar