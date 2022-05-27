IPL 2022 Playoffs: Top 3 Qualifier 2 batting performances of the tournament 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022. As per the , the crunch tie will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday night.

The winner of Qualifier 2 will take on debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2022 Final on Sunday.

RR and RCB go into the encounter on the back of contrasting results. While Rajasthan lost to GT in Qualifier 1, RCB secured a confidence-boosting win against Lucknow in the Eliminator.

Ahead of the of the all-important tie between RR and RCB, let's roll back the clock and relive the top-three Qualifier 2 batting performances in the IPL.

#3. Suresh Raina - 87 off 25 vs Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2014

Suresh Raina was in a monstrous mood against Punjab in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2014

The encounter between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2014 at the Wankhede proved to be one of the most memorable contests. After being put in to bat first, Punjab posted a gigantic total of 226/6 in their 20 overs. Virender Sehwag scored a whirlwind 122 off 58 in the first innings.

Suresh Raina came up with a vicious assault of his own in the second innings. He walked out to the crease before the third delivery of the innings, as CSK lost the wicket of Faf du Plessis with just one run on the board.

Little did the Punjab bowlers know what was about to unfold. CSK's 'Mr. IPL' took every KXIP bowler to the cleaners, hitting12 fours and six maximums. To put things in context, only seven of Raina's 25 balls failed to reach the boundary. He had 87 (from 25 balls) and CSK were 100-2 at the end of the first six overs. This remains the highest score for an IPL franchise in the powerplay.

Raina didn't face a single ball after the powerplay as he was caught short by a direct hit from George Bailey. That was most likely the only way the belligerent Raina could have been dismissed that day. Despite MS Dhoni's trademark last-ball six, CSK bungled the chase and went on to lose by 24 runs.

#2. Murali Vijay - 113 off 58 vs Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2012

Qualifier 2 of IPL 2012 saw CSK take on the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in Chennai. Virender Sehwag won the toss and put CSK in to bat. CSK openers Murali Vijay and Michael Hussey gave their side a steady start with a partnership of 68 for the first wicket.

Vijay wasn't amongst the runs leading up to the match. However, his two boundaries in the first two deliveries boosted his confidence. Vijay began to smash the DD bowlers all over the ground and sailed to his 50 in no time.

Raina, MS Dhoni, and Dwayne Bravo all came up with cameos, while Vijay batted magnificently at one end. Courtesy of as many as 15 fours and four sixes, the local lad scored 113 runs from 58 deliveries. This was IPL 2012's sixth ton and Vijay's second in the marquee event. Due to the right-hander's quickfire century, CSK's innings ended at 222/5.

In response, Delhi were bundled out for just 136 runs with 19 balls remaining. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers, with his 3-23. Vijay was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock.

#1. Virender Sehwag - 122 off 58 vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2014

Virender Sehwag's hit 122 off 58 against CSK in IPL 2014 [P.C:IPLT20]

Another innings from IPL 2012 Qualifier 2 which appears on this list is Virender Sehwag's swashbuckling 122 of 58. The destructive opener showcased his vintage best and tore open a portal to Multan 2004 on May 30 in Mumbai.

After being invited to bat first on a batting paradise at the Wankhede, Punjab openers Manan Vohra and Sehwag stitched together a 110-run partnership inside 11 overs. The hand-eye coordination, which has earned Sehwag thousands of runs in international cricket, was at work again. He disdainfully punished the hapless CSK bowlers, smashing his way to the highest individual score of the season.

He raced to 122 off a mere 58 balls, ending his innings with a strike rate of 210.34. Sehwag hit 12 fours and as many as eight sixes in his innings. All of CSK's bowlers were punished. In his four overs, Ashish Nehra gave away 51 runs, Ravindra Jadeja went for 48, Mohit Sharma for 46, and Ashwin 44. PBKS finished with a massive 226-6 on the scoreboard.

CSK were unable to retain their momentum despite Raina's stunning 87 off only 25 balls. The rest of the CSK batting line-up struggled after Raina was run out at the start of the seventh over. MS Dhoni struggled to score initially, but finished the game with an undefeated 42 from 31 balls. In the end, CSK went down by 24 runs.

