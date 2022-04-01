IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Uthappa and Bravo move into Top 3 - updated after Match 7

The seventh match in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The fixture marked the first one to be played under the lights at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The new franchise picked up their first-ever win after completing a sensational 211-run chase. The fifties of Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis in various stages of the innings helped LSG win the contest by six wickets with three deliveries to spare.

Earlier, a heavily-changed CSK side saw a quick-fire fifty from Robin Uthappa and a slew of cameos to propel them to 210-7 in the first innings.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

LSG and CSK are two places apart in the points table

Following the fourth-highest run-chase in the competition's history, LSG moved into the sixth spot in the IPL 2022 points table. The side could potentially face a downgrade with Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad having a game in hand. A close victory improved their net-run rate to -0.011.

CSK, on the other hand, have opened their campaign with successive defeats and sit eighth in the table. The two losses have sunk their net run rate to -0.528.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

A slew of players from LSG and CSK broke into the top 10 following the run fest

The spots between number three and nine are now occupied by players from CSK and LSG following tonight's run-fest. Uthappa's quick-fire fifty puts him at the No.3 spot.

Match-winning knocks from Evin Lewis and Quinton de Kock brought them into the list while Ayush Badoni continued his fine run and maintained his position in the top five.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Dwayne Bravo moves into the third spot

After becoming the leading wicket-taker in the tournament's history by crossing Lasith Malinga's 170 wicket-tally, Dwayne Bravo moved to third position on the purple cap list.

The Caribbean ace picked up the wicket of Deepak Hooda and registered figures of 1-35 from his four overs. Wanindu Hasaranga, meanwhile, has a healthy lead at the top on the back of his 4-20 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava