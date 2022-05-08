IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Kuldeep Yadav slips to No.4 

The 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday. The MS Dhoni-led side secured a 91-run win at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

After being put in to bat by Rishabh Pant, CSK thrived on the back of yet another successful opening partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway.

The New Zealand international scored his third fifty in a row and did the bulk of the scoring with a well-compiled 87. A brisk cameo by the skipper, in the end, helped CSK post an imperious 208-6.

Reeling in the absence of Prithvi Shaw, DC never got going in the run chase. The rising required rate led to a constant fall of wickets. Only three batters were able to register double digits over the course of the second innings.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

CSK climb over KKR in the points table

CSK have kept their hopes of a playoff spot alive with a monumental win. The defending champions climbed over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the eighth spot in the points table.

The generous margin of victory also helped their net run rate a great deal, which now reads at a positive margin for the first time this campaign at 0.028.

DC's quest for consistency remains elusive as they have once again failed to register two wins in a row. They remain alive in the mid-table scrap for a playoff spot, but have taken a huge hit to their net run rate.

After being dismissed for a paltry 117 in the run chase, the figure is now at a precarious 0.150.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

David Warner is fourth on the list (PC: IPLT20.com)

Despite a brisk start, David Warner was undone by a close LBW call that went against his favor.

The Australian scored 19 off 14 deliveries and as a result, did not make a massive stride in his position among the leading run-getters in the tournament. With 375 runs in nine matches, he is placed fifth on the Orange Cap list.

Jos Buttler remains in first place by a comfortable margin. The Englishman has 618 runs in 11 matches at an average of 61.80.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Kuldeep Yadav slips to fourth after a wicketless outing (PC: IPLT20.com)

Following a wicketless outing in his spell of 0-43 in three overs, Kuldeep Yadav slid to fourth position on the Purple Cap list. The left-arm wrist-spinner has 18 wickets to his name and is now four scalps behind the leading wicket-taker, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Arguably the pick of the bowlers for DC, Khaleel Ahmed registered figures of 2-28, claiming the wickets of Devon Conway and Ambati Rayudu.

The left-arm seamer has made his way to sixth spot with 16 wickets and is only three wickets away from beating his best tally in an IPL season.

