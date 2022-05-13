IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap: Mukesh Choudhary, Tilak Varma enter top 10 - Updated after Match 59

The bottom-table 'El Clásico' ended in a dominating, five-wicket win for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 59th match of IPL 2022 on Thursday, 12 May.

Rohit Sharma asked the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to bat first, and the defending champions crumbled to their second-lowest total ever - 97. None of the top-four batters scored more than 10 runs. Dhoni stood out above the rest with an unbeaten 33-ball 36, but it was nowhere near enough to help CSK post a respectable total.

Chennai's new-ball bowlers Mukesh Choudhry and Simarjeet Singh gave a major scare by reducing Mumbai to 33-4, but Tilak Varma showed brilliant maturity by anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 34 (32). Unlike Dhoni, he got support from Tim David and Hrithik Shokeen and they scored 103-5 in just 14.5 overs.

IPL 2022 updated points table

Chennai would have gone ahead of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) - from No. 9 to No. 8 - by winning this match but they have ended up being more vulnerable to end up in the last place for the first time in their illustrious history.

Mumbai recorded their third win, and despite staying in 10th spot, they have taken a big step in avoiding the same unwanted record.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Tilak Varma makes his mark in IPL 2022 Orange Cap table.

Tilak shone brightly on the Orange Cap table. He took his tally to 368 runs, rising to No. 7. The 19-year-old is now the team's top run-getter and is just 16 runs behind the top five. The Super King batters continue to remain out of the top 10. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored seven off six balls, is their top-scorer with 313 runs and is placed 18th.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Mukesh Choudhary makes his presence felt at the Purple Cap table.

Choudhary continued to impress in his debut season. The left-arm seamer was the one who kept the game alive in the second innings with three wickets with the new ball. That took his overall tally to 16 from 11 games, helping him enter the top 10 for the first time. He's now the highest uncapped wicket-taker of the season.

He's tied with DJ Bravo for wickets. The all-rounder didn't get any on Thursday and went for 16 runs in his two overs.

For Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah and Daniel Sams lead the charge with 11 wickets each and are placed 23rd and 24th, respectively.

Also Read: "Umpire raised the finger only because of Dhoni!" - Fans in disbelief over poor umpiring during CSK vs MI in IPL 2022

Edited by Samya Majumdar