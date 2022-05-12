IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who can score the most runs in today's CSK vs MI fixture 

In the second 'El Classico' of the season, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 59 of the IPL 2022. As per the , the high-profile encounter will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today (May 12).

For the majority of the previous 14 seasons, CSK and MI have ruled the tournament, winning nine IPL titles between them. However, both sides are enduring one of their worst campaigns this time around.

Chennai have won four of their 11 games and are ninth in the . Mumbai, on the other hand, sit at the bottom of the table and have won two of their 11 fixtures.

The last time these two IPL giants met, MS Dhoni rolled back the clock and added a new page to the storied CSK-MI rivalry

Having said that, both sides have formidable batters capable of putting on a show. We take a stab at predicting who will score the most runs in today's CSK vs MI encounter.

#3. Rohit Sharma (MI)

With just 200 runs in 11 games, MI skipper Rohit Sharma hasn't enjoyed his best run of form this year. Unfortunately, Sharma was involved in a that led to him getting out for just two runs in the last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Prior to the game against KKR, Rohit looked as dangerous as ever when he scored a 28-ball 43 (his best IPL 2022 score) versus the Gujarat Titans (GT). Today, Sharma will aim to provide his side with a steady start once again.

Furthermore, he is expected to score runs at Wankhede Stadium. With 1990 runs in 69 games at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 134, Sharma is the top run-scorer in T20s at this venue. Rohit's last six scores in this venue are 39, 71, 55, 24, 28, and 47.

#2. Tilak Verma (MI)

One of the most impressive youngsters in the ongoing IPL, Tilak Verma has been a knight in the shining armor for MI. In his debut season, the talented left-hander has scored 334 runs in 11 innings at an average of 37 and currently is the highest run-getter for MI.

With Suryakumar Yadav out of the competition for the remainder of the season, Verma has the perfect opportunity to bat at No. 3 and aid his side in posting big scores.

The 19-year-old was also the top scorer for MI the last time they faced CSK in April. Verma registered his second half-century of the competition (51*) in that game and will be eager to repeat his heroics tonight.

#1. Devon Conway (CSK)

CSK have a rich history of phenomenal overseas openers like Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey, Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. With his recent performances, it looks like they have found another one in Devon Conway.

The Kiwi international has been in sublime form in the last three fixtures. The left-hander has provided CSK with outstanding foundations with scores of 87 (49), 56 (37), and 85 (55) in his last three games.

Conway will be in no mood to go easy on the opposition bowlers tonight and will aim to capitalize on his recent hot streak.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar