IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who might score most runs in the CSK vs SRH game 

After failing to win any of their fixtures so far, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to lock horns in search of their elusive first points. The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai today (April 9).

For the first time in their history, CSK have lost their opening three games. After going down against Kolkata by six wickets in a one-sided contest, the defending champions failed to defend a 210 against Lucknow. They also lost in a stiff run chase against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

SRH, on the other hand, have looked listless in their two games. They recorded the IPL's worst-ever score in the powerplay in their 61-run loss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). In their second game, SRH ran out of gas in another run chase against LSG.

CSK and SRH - the title winners and wooden spoon owners of IPL 2021 - will aim to outplay each other in what could be an interesting affair. As both sides have a deep batting line-up with power-hitters galore, fans can expect a high-scoring encounter.

On that note, here's a look at three batters who we could score the most runs in this game.

#3. Rahul Tripathi (SRH)

After making the worst possible start to his stint with SRH, Rahul Tripathi came to his own against LSG. The 31-year old was his side's top-run getter in that game, smashing 44 runs off 30 balls, in a knock that five fours and a solitary maximum.

Until Tripathi arrived at the crease, Hyderabad looked reasonably good in their run-chase. However, Lucknow made inroads into SRH's batting line-up after getting the right-hander out. The Orange Army would go on to lose the game.

In order to address their powerplay woes, SRH should look to use Tripathi as an opener and play Kane Williamson at No. 3. The Ranchi-born batter has excellent numbers against pace in the first six overs, scoring 482 runs at a strike rate of just over 140 in 40 innings.

Tripathi also averages 30 against CSK. With him finding his groove, fans can expect Tripathi to be among the runs today.

#2. Robin Uthappa (CSK)

While Ruturaj Gaikwad has been out of form, CSK has relied heavily on Robin Uthappa to score runs up top this season. The former Orange Cap winner hasn't disappointed his side, scoring 91 runs in three games so far at an amazing strike rate of 157.

Uthappa loves to attack in the powerplay and has been a transformed player since 2021 in T20s. He has scored 433 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 143.

#1. Kane Williamson (SRH)

While the Sunrisers' batting hopes rest on their skipper Kane Williamson, the Kiwi has looked a shadow of himself so far this season. The 31-year-old opened the innings with Abhishek Sharma in the first two games and has scored just 18 runs in total.

As stated above, Williamson should play one down where he can anchor the innings according to the match situation. While he has yet to score this season, Williamson has some impressive stats against the Super Kings.

In his ten outings against the Chennai side, Williamson has scored 338 runs at an average of 42.25 and a strike rate of 142.61.

