IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who might score the most runs in the DC vs RR clash

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The two sides will battle it out at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, April 22. The contest was initially going to be held at the Brabourne Stadium but was rejigged after a spurt of COVID-19 cases in the Delhi Capitals camp.

Despite having a slightly depleted squad, the Capitals showed immense character as they cruised to victory against the Punjab Kings in their previous contest. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, won a thrilling contest against the Kolkata Knight Riders, courtesy of Yuzvendra Chahal's heroics.

Delhi are currently sixth in the points table with six points from as many games. The Royals, meanwhile, sit in third position with eight points from six games. The two sides will be riding high on confidence after their respective ones.

IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in this clash

The two teams have explosive batting line-ups that could put any bowling unit under the sword. With two quality batting units battling it out against each other, we should have another high-octane contest on the cards.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in this contest.

#1 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is one of the best (if not the best) openers in T20 cricket right now and he's showing us why. The leading run scorer of the tournament has been in ruthless form in the early stages of the tournament.

With 375 runs in six matches at a strike rate of almost 157, the Englishman has lit up the IPL. He has already scored two centuries in this year's tournament and is a frontline favorite to win the Orange Cap.

In his imperious form, Buttler has delivered masterclass after masterclass on how to pace an innings as a T20 opener. With his strategy of targeting the weakest link in the opposition bowling line-up, he has piled up tons of runs in recent times. One can expect more of the same from the RR opener in this contest.

#2 David Warner

The redemption arc for David Warner has been one of the most well-known stories in the IPL this year. After falling out with Sunrisers Hyderabad last season, the Australian is back to where it all began for him - the capital city of Delhi.

Despite his late arrival at the tournament, Warner has wasted no time in hitting the ground running for DC. In four matches, he has scored 191 runs, including three half-centuries.

Striking at 153 alongside his partner in crime, Prithvi Shaw, the two have formed one of the most formidable IPL opening partnerships in recent times. Warner enjoys a good record against RR and will be looking to keep that going when the two sides meet on Friday.

#3 Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan Royals captain has been going through a bit of a patchy run lately. While his average of 25.83 with a strike rate of 158.16 might suggest otherwise, Sanju Samson has recorded just one 50-plus score in this season of the IPL thus far.

With Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer doing the bulk of the scoring for RR, their captain has managed to get off to good starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

That could change when Samson meets his former side on Friday evening. The 27-year old will be looking to kickstart his tournament to keep his side's winning run going.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava