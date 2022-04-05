IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who might score the most runs in the RR vs RCB game 

After winning both of their opening fixtures, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 13 of the ongoing IPL 2022. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today (April 5).

Both RR and RCB have played two games each but are at opposite ends of the table. The Sanju Samson-led unit has been in red-hot form and is the only team to win two games while defending totals. They posted scores of 210 and 193 in their two matches and will want to extend their stay at the top of the table with another solid batting performance.

RCB, on the other hand, had two contrasting batting performances in their couple of games. They were the first team to breach the 200+ mark this season, only to be defeated by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) after failing to defend their total. In their previous game, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) gave RCB a run for their money to chase down a total of 128 runs.

With that being said, both RR and RCB appear to be top-heavy sides with some world-class batters in their lineup. Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Faf Du Plessis and Devdutt Padikkal are some batting stars to watch out for tonight.

Ahead of the 'Royals' clash, we predict the three batters who are most likely to top the run-scoring charts tonight.

#3. Jos Buttler (RR)

With a superb ton against the Mumbai Indians (MI), Jos Buttler proved why RR retained him for a huge price of ₹10 crores ahead of the season. The Englishman clobbered 11 boundaries and five sixes in his innings.

The menacing opener would love to keep his excellent run of form going against RCB as well. At Wankhede, Buttler has scored 272 runs in seven outings at a strike rate of 163.86, since 2018.

#2. Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli was removed for 12 in the previous game against KKR after smashing two superb boundaries and he will be desperately keen for a big score. The former India and RCB skipper has a decent record against the Rajasthan-based franchise.

In the 23 innings against RR, Kohli has amassed 579 runs, the third-most by any batter, at an average of above 30. The 33-year-old will be eager to add to his tally and is expected to be amongst runs today.

#1. Sanju Samson (RR)

This season, the Royals captain Sanju Samson has been at his offensive best, scoring 55 (27) and 30 (21) runs with eight sixes to his name. The right-hander is the most dangerous dasher alongside Buttler for the RR and has the ability to single-handedly change the course of a match.

Samson has also been amongst the runs at the Wankhede Stadium, notching up 407 runs in 12 outings at a strike rate of 149.08 with 18 sixes. For some time now, Samson has been in a great rhythm. He will be expected to play a captain's knock to see his side defeat RCB for the first time since 2019.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar