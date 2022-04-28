IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who might score most runs in today's DC vs KKR fixture 

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are both in the lower half of the IPL table. They are set to lock horns with each other in Match 41 of the ongoing IPL 2022. As per the , the encounter will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today (April 28).

Both sides will enter the field on the back of a defeat in their previous game. Where DC fell short by 15 runs in a high-scoring thriller against Rajasthan, KKR were handed their fourth successive defeat by table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last match.

Both sides boast quality batters in their playing XI, although Kolkata will hope their top three will come good and fire in unison. Delhi, on the other hand, has one of the best opening pairs in the league in Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. The Rishabh Pant-led unit will wish for their middle-order to contribute more.

On that note, we take a shot at predicting three batters who might score the highest runs in the DC vs KKR fixture today.

Mighty all-rounder Andre Russell is at his best yet again this season. While he has already put up a couple of match-winning batting performances for his side, the Jamaican has even delivered with the ball in hand. Russell is the only player to score in excess of 200 runs and take ten or more wickets this season.

The IPL veteran will look to continue his red-hot form, especially with the bat, against a side he loves playing against. Since 2018 against the Capitals, he has scored 274 runs in seven innings at an average of 45.67 and a strike rate of 186.39

#2. David Warner (DC)

David Warner is enjoying a great comeback for DC in IPL 2022. The Australian has averaged 55 in five matches this season and scored 219 runs, including three half-centuries.

Moreover, with 976 runs in 25 games at an average of 44.3 and a strike rate of 145, he is the second-highest run-scorer versus Knight Riders in IPL history, trailing only Rohit Sharma. Warner's stellar striking makes him one of the prime contenders to score the most runs against KKR today.

The Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer hasn't put up a big show yet this season. However, he has looked in fine touch and has played some handy knocks for his new franchise.

The former Capitals captain is the leading run-getter for KKR this season with 248 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 142.52.

The right-hander even smashed his maiden half-century (33-ball 54) for Kolkata in the reverse fixture against DC earlier this season. There's no doubt that Iyer will aim to repeat his heroics from that game and lead his side's batting charts today as well.

