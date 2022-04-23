IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who might score most runs in today's KKR vs GT fixture

Two teams at opposite ends of the table, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT), are set to lock horns in Match 35 of the IPL 2022. As per the IPL schedule, the encounter will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today (April 23).

Despite being without the services of skipper Hardik Pandya, GT scripted an incredible run chase in their previous game against Chennai. With five wins in six games, they are in the reckoning for the playoffs and a win today will tighten their grip further.

Kolkata, on the other hand, started their season with a bang, winning three of their four games. However, with three consecutive losses, they have fallen down to seventh on the points table.

Ahead of the key clash between the two sides, we take a look at three batters who could be the leading run-getters in the game.

#3. Hardik Pandya (GT)

After missing the previous game against Chennai, GT skipper Hardik Pandya is set to return for the clash against KKR.

His decision to bat at no. 4 has been one of the key reasons behind Gujarat's success so far. The leading GT run-getter has amassed 228 runs in five outings at an average of 76 and a strike rate of 136.6.

In the previous game, against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Pandya remained unbeaten at 87 off 52 and was one of the chief reasons behind his side's victory. He will hope to continue from where he left off.

After a string of slightly subpar performances, Shreyas Iyer finally came to his own against RR. He kept his side in the game despite chasing a mammoth score of 217. The KKR skipper clobbered 85 runs in 51 balls, including seven boundaries and four sixes.

He is also KKR's highest run-getter, having accumulated 236 runs in seven games at a healthy strike rate of 148.42. With his openers undergoing more of a hit-and-miss season, the 27-year old will look to spearhead KKR's batting unit today.

Shubman Gill started his IPL 2022 on a flying note, scoring 180 runs in first three games. However, since then, he hasn't been able to express himself and got his second duck of the season against CSK.

In six games so far, Gill has scored 200 runs at a strike rate of above 151. The 22-year-old has added a lot of shots to his armory and will be eager to put up a stellar show today.

With several players doing well against their former franchises, it will be intriguing to see how Gill fares against the Knight Riders, where he spent four years.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava