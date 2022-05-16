IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who might score the most runs in today's PBKS vs DC fixture 

Match 64 of the ongoing IPL 2022 will be played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 16.

Both sides will enter the game on a high note, having won their respective previous encounters. While PBKS defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous match by 54 runs, DC crushed Rajasthan by eight wickets and ensured that they remain in the hunt for the play-offs.

Both PBKS and DC have been playing some decent cricket in spurts, and as the competition progresses, they will aim to put up more consistent performances. For both sides, this is a must-win game, and a loss will effectively end their chances of making the top four.

The match could turn out to be a high-scoring affair as both teams have some quality batting talent at their disposal. While David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant hold the key for Delhi, PBKS have the explosive power of Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters from the game who can lead the run-scoring charts today.

#3 Mitchell Marsh (DC)

After a 11-year hiatus, Mitchell Marsh won his second Man of the Match award in the IPL in DC's last fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Australian displayed an all-round show and took two crucial wickets before scoring a match-winning 89 off 62 balls. Courtesy of his powerful innings, DC won the game with 11 balls to spare.

The Perth-born all-rounder has solidified the No. 3 spot for Delhi and will look to continue his impressive run against PBKS as well.

#2 Jonny Bairstow (PBKS)

England star Jonny Bairstow endured a torrid start to his IPL 2022 campaign. However, since the last few games, the PBKS management has decided to play him up the order. The move has done wonders for him as he has scored two consecutive 50s in his previous two games.

The wicket-keeper batter is flourishing in his new opening role as evident from his last two scores of 56 (40) and 66 (29). As an opener in the IPL, he has scored 1094 runs in 29 games at an average of 42.07 and a strike rate of 145.47. Given his terrific record as an opener, Bairstow could once again be a reliable asset for the Kings.

#1 David Warner (DC)

A batter who loves to play against the Punjab Kings, David Warner will once more prove to a threat to the Punjab bowlers.

The Australian opener has impeccable numbers against the Punjab-based franchise. In 22 matches, Warner has amassed 1005 runs at an average of 53 and 143 - the most by any batter against PBKS.

In the earlier fixture between the two sides this season, the left-hander remained unbeaten on 60 off 30 and got his side over the line in the 11th over.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee