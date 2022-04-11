IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in the SRH vs GT game 

Two teams, who are at opposite ends of the table in Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT), are set to lock horns against each other in Match 21 of the ongoing IPL 2022. The encounter will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today (April 11).

Despite having a four-point gap between the two, both SRH and GT will step onto the field with a winning momentum on their side. Where SRH streamrolled past a listless Chennai side, GT were involved in a nail-bitting contest against the Punjab Kings.

While they don't occupy world-beaters on the batting front, both sides have two of the best bowling units in the league. Where SRH have the accuracy and consistency of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan, the Hardik Pandya-led side holds some sheer pace of Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson.

On that note, let's look at three top bowlers who might pick up the maximum number of wickets in today's high-octane clash between SRH and GT.

Rashid Khan is one of the few bowlers who very rarely faces a bad day. The Afghani ace spinner is considered among the world's best leg-break bowlers in white-ball cricket and can skim through any batting order at will.

Rashid will be extra pumped up today as he will be up against his former franchise, where he made his name in the IPL by taking 93 scalps in 76 games. While we have not seen his best yet this season, the right-armer will head into the game after picking up five wickets at economy of just 6.58 in three games.

#2. T Natarajan (SRH)

The Tamil Nadu-born T Natarajan has been the pick of the bowlers for SRH, being their highest wicket-taker so far. The left-armer has had a two-wicket haul in all three games this season and has operated at an economy of 8.25.

An ideal death bowler who possesses precise yorkers, Natarajan even showed he can do the talking with the new ball when he dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad with a peach of a delivery in the previous game. The 31-year old has made Kane Williamson's job easier and will look to continue his impressive performances against GT as well.

#1. Lockie Ferguson (GT)

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has formed a perfect partnership with Mohammed Shami in the blues of Gujarat. Where Shami excels in bowling seam up deliveries early in the innings, Ferguson threatens the batters with his sheer pace and accurate yorkers in the middle and end overs.

The Kiwi quick has developed himself as a genuine wicket-taker, having taken 57 wickets in 40 games since the start of 2021. Moreover, there have only been three instances where Ferguson has gone wicketless in the IPL since 2020.

With a rather inexperienced and unproven SRH middle-order, there's a high possibility that the 30-year old will come out on top and be amongst wickets today.

