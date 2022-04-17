IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in today's PBKS vs SRH game 

In the first of today's two IPL 2022 games, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The Orange Army's bowling unit has been one of the best in the league, while Punjab's bowlers have seen some highs and lows so far. Nevertheless, both SRH and PBKS have various bowling options to choose from and the onus will be on them to deliver today.

Ahead of the exciting clash between the two sides, we attempt to predict the bowlers who could end up taking the most wickets today.

Tall left-armer Marco Jansen has been a great addition to the already-potent SRH bowling lineup. The South African has been enjoying the pace and bounce he has been able to extract from the pitches so far this season.

With his ability to bowl in the right areas, the 21-year old has taken a wicket in each of his three outings so far.

Aside from the wickets, Jansen has been extremely economical for SRH as well. His economy of 6.91 is the the best so far among the bowlers from his side.

Jansen is expected to continue in the same vein against the Punjab Kings today.

#2 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

Arshdeep Singh, who was one of PBKS' two retention picks, has surprisingly taken only two wickets in five games so far.

However, his economy of eight has been great, given that Mayank Agarwal has given him the responsibility of bowling tough overs. Apart from being very clever with his variations, Arshdeep has also shown the ability to move the ball both ways.

The left-armer will look to reap his rewards and add more scalps to his tally against the Sunrisers batters.

#1 T Natarajan (SRH)

Another left-arm pacer to feature on the list is none other than SRH's man-in-form T Natarajan. The Tamil Nadu-born pacer has been instrumental in his side's recent success and will aim to continue his red-hot form against the explosive batters of Punjab.

With 11 scalps to his name so far, Natarajan is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Moreover, the white-ball specialist has not gone wicketless even once in his last 16 T20 appearances.

If SRH are to restrict PBKS to a manageable total, they will need Natarajan to produce his best form once more.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee