IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's DC vs KKR clash

Two teams who are in dire need of points in Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to square off in Match 41 of IPL 2022. As per the , the high-profile encounter will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today (April 28).

Both DC and KKR have a mix of experienced bowlers along with a variety of options. However, the two teams have a few issues to address as well. While the KKR spinners have hardly been amongst wickets so far, Delhi will look to add more impetus with the new ball. They have picked up just eight wickets inside the powerplay this season, the lowest among all the sides.

On that note, let's take a look at the three bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in the KKR vs DC encounter today.

#3. Khaleel Ahmed (DC)

In a team of several left-arm bowlers, Khaleel Ahmed has been DC's best pacer so far in the tournament. The Rajasthan-born has bowled in the right areas with his subtle variations and has found much success in IPL 2022.

Khaleel is one of the few bowlers who is yet to go wicketless so far this season. In six games, the 24-year-old has picked up 11 wickets at an impressive economy of under eight.

DC will once again rely on Khaleel to pick up crucial wickets in today's crunch tie against KKR.

#2. Umesh Yadav (KKR)

After a two-year hiatus, Umesh Yadav has found his new home in Kolkata. The right-arm seamer has been a revelation with the new ball for the two-time champions.

The 34-yea- old has taken 11 wickets in eight matches at a phenomenal economy of 7.44. Moreover, the former Delhi bowler has bowled the joint-second-most dot balls (93) so far in the league.

The contest between Umesh and the two DC openers, Prithvi Shaw and David Warner, will be vital, as he might once again set the tone for KKR.

#1. Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

Kuldeep Yadav's previous encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) was the first match he went wicketless in IPL 2022. It was a rare off-day for Yadav as the dangerous Jos Buttler took him to the cleaners.

Despite that, the left-armer has been in exceptional form so far, with 13 wickets in just seven games. He will now look to bounce back strongly and weave a web around his former franchise.

The 27-year-old will hope to replicate his heroics from the previous game between the two sides, where he won the match for his side and returned with figures of 4 for 35.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar