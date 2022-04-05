IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who will pick most wickets in RR vs RCB match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have the most formidable bowling attack on paper, but the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have a couple of big guns of their own. The two sides meet at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 5).

Former RCB bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini now find themselves playing for new franchises, and that makes for an interesting battle in itself.

Replacing the leggie for Bangalore is Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who seems to have hit the ground running with a four-wicket haul against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Both sides have proven match-winners with the ball, and on that note, we attempt to predict bowlers who will end up with the most wickets.

#1 Ex-RCB star Yuzvendra Chahal will bag big wickets

No one knows RCB's batting outfit as well as Yuzvendra Chahal does and that puts the tweaker at an advantage. Having bowled to the likes of Virat Kohli in the nets, he will be eager to send the batting mainstay back.

Chahal heads into this contest with five wickets from two matches at an economy rate of 6.00 — his best in the IPL so far. It shouldn't come as a surprise if he weaves a web around the RCB middle order.

#2 Mohammed Siraj

Bangalore's frontline seamer Mohammed Siraj will be eager to continue the good patch he hit against KKR. After being taken to the cleaners in the first game, the Hyderabad quick bounced back admirably, giving away just 25 runs in his four overs.

He will be up against Jos Buttler and former teammate Devdutt Padikkal, both of whom have the weakness of being cramped by the ball that comes in.

#3 Trent Boult

The Kiwi quick has been in top form so far in the IPL and will be key to dismantling the top order. Boult has three wickets in the tournament so far and will be eager to dent the famed Bangalore batting order.

Boult will relish the opportunity to get the ball to move away from Kohli, who more often than not has walked back to the dugout after slashing at a ball that moves away from him.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar