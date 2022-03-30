IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who will take the most wickets in RCB vs KKR match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had sufficient time to recover from their shellacking at the hands of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first IPL 2022 game.

However, they will be up against a clinical Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling unit at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday (March 30).

While RCB had an off day with the ball in the previous game, a spin-friendly surface would mean their spinners will hope to dent KKR's batters.

At the other end, the likes of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy will be eager to do some damage with the ball as well.

On that note, we take a shot at predicting the key wicket-takers when both these sides meet.

#1 Varun Chakravarthy might be amongst the wickets

Tamil Nadu tweaker Varun Chakravarthy had a decent start to IPL 2022 giving away just 23 runs from his four overs and picking up the wicket of Robin Uthappa in KKR's season opener against the Chennai Super Kings.

With the track ideally suited for spinners, Chakravarthy will relish the chance to get the better of RCB's batting heavyweights. His subtle variations make him a tough customer and our ideal candidate to pick the most wickets.

#2 RCB pace leader Mohammed Siraj

The RCB quick was taken apart by Punjab. He may have bagged two wickets, but was smashed for 59 runs. Mohammed Siraj has been one of the more improved bowlers on the circuit and will be keen to shrug off that performance.

Siraj has had better performances against Kolkata in the IPL and that serves as a bit of a motivation going into the game. Ten of his 52 IPL wickets have come against the men in Purple.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga

He may have gone for runs in his first match in IPL 2022, but on a spin-friendly track, Wanindu Hasaranga might taste a lot more success.

His biggest strength is his googly, which is particularly hard to pick and the proof came from the fact that 15 out of his 16 wickets at the last T20 World Cup were from googlies. Expect him to be amongst the wickets.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar