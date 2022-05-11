IPL 2022: Predicting the 3 highest run-scorers in the RR vs DC clash.

We are into the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with plenty riding on each contest. In match number 58 of IPL 2022, the Rajasthan Royals are set to face off against the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

The Delhi Capitals are on the brink of elimination and need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. With five wins from their 11 matches so far, Rishabh Pant's men are fifth in the points table with 10 points.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are third with 14 points after seven wins from their eleven matches. A win in this contest would all but confirm qualification for Sanju Samson's side.

The two sides have been in the thick of the playoff battle since the start of the tournament. While they boast some powerpacked names in their batting unit, the middle order for both sides has been a cause for concern. Needless to say, the side that can hold their own with the bat will clinch this contest.

On that note, let's take a look at the three batters who could score the most runs in this epic clash tonight.

#1 Jos Buttler - the leading run scorer in IPL 2022

The Englishman has cemented his spot as one of the best T20 openers, if not the best, in recent times. Jos Buttler has lit up the IPL 2022 like no other batter, scoring runs for fun.

He has amassed 618 runs this season, including three centuries and three half-centuries. He averages 61.80 at a strike rate of 152.21.

All eyes are on Buttler as he nears Virat Kohli's record for the most runs in an IPL season (973). With the record in sight, the Englishman could be in for another big outing tonight.

#2 David Warner

David Warner is an IPL legend and there's no doubt about it. The numbers speak for themselves. After a disappointing last season with SRH, the three-time Orange Cap winner is back with a bang with the Delhi Capitals.

In just nine matches this season, the Australian is sixth on the list for most runs scored with 375 runs to his name. His average of 53.70 at a strike rate of over 150 has made it evident that last season was nothing but an aberration.

With his opening partner Prithvi Shaw still a doubt for this contest, the onus will be on Warner to set the tone for his side at the top of the order in this must-win contest.

#3 Rishabh Pant

Excitement and discourse amongst fans is always around the corner when Rishabh Pant is at the crease. With an average of 31 at a strike rate of nearly 153 this season, the numbers suggest that the southpaw batter has been pretty good in the tournament so far.

However, the Capitals need a bit more from their skipper come crunch time. With a middle order consisting of Mitchell Marsh and Rovman Powell, both of whom might struggle against the high-quality spin of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, Pant will have a key role to play in the middle overs of this match.

The 24-year old has got off to flying starts in this tournament but has failed to convert them into big scores. With a highest score of 44 this season, DC need their skipper to go big in this crucial game on Wednesday if they are to keep their IPL title hopes alive.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava