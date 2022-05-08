IPL 2022: Predicting the 3 highest run-scorers in the SRH vs RCB match

The 54th match of IPL 2022 pits Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 8. While SRH are placed sixth in the points table, RCB are in fourth spot.

The two teams met earlier this season, with the Sunrisers blowing the RCB batting unit away for just 68 runs. Things took a turn thereafter though, with Kane Williamson and Co. in the midst of a three-match losing streak. The Challengers, on the other hand, just arrested a similar streak with a 13-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday (May 4).

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#ipl #srh RCB will be donning their special ‘Green’ jersey against SRH in Match No. 54 of IPL 2022 🏏 #ipl 2022 #rcb RCB will be donning their special ‘Green’ jersey against SRH in Match No. 54 of IPL 2022 🏏#ipl #ipl2022 #rcb #srh https://t.co/KNrxZ3y2bW

The Wankhede Stadium has lived true to its nature of producing runs aplenty in recent times. The most recent game at the venue on Saturday (May 7) saw the Rajasthan Royals (RR) chase down 190 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an afternoon clash.

Needless to say, RCB and SRH will both need their batting units, arguably the weaker of their two suits, to step up big time in a crunch game.

On that note, we will try predicting the three top run-scorers in today's IPL 2022 clash.

#1 Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram has silently slipped under the radar this IPL 2022 season. Batting at No. 4, the South African has been a consistent force for the Sunrisers through the middle overs.

Capable of taking down high quality pace while largely at ease against spin, Markram, along with Nicholas Pooran, has been a vital cog in the middle order. More so, with skipper Kane Williamson struggling to get any kind of momentum going up top.

RCB's bowling unit wears one of the more complete looks in the competition and SRH require a player of Markram's caliber to take it down. On a track where the ball should come onto the bat rather nicely, the South African should enjoy a decent outing against the Challengers on Sunday.

#2 RCB skipper Faf du Plessis

Aside from a couple of half-centuries, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has been inconsistent in IPL 2022. He didn't have much to ride home about the last time he took on the Sunrisers either, with countryman Marco Jansen uprooting his off-stump.

That said, Du Plessis got his team off to a flyer against his former team Chennai Super Kings in the last game. His 22-ball 38 gave Bangalore the impetus they needed up front and would prove to be decisive in terms of the end result.

Du Plessis is known to slow down considerably against spin but feasts in on pace. SRH have fielded a four-man pace attack all season and that should play into the hands of the South African come Sunday. Expect him to make hay while the sun shines (quite literally)!

#3 Abhishek Sharma

After a slow start to his season, Abhishek Sharma has become the lynchpin of the Sunrisers in the powerplay overs. Despite Kane Williamson's struggles at the other end, the Punjab lad has given his team the kickstart they've needed all along.

Abhishek has aggragated 331 runs in 10 innings so far this season and his game against spin in particular has been a treat to watch. Mind you, he hasn't looked all at sea against quality fast-bowling - an inside-out loft over extra cover off Josh Hazlewood the last time SRH played RCB being a case in point.

At least eight overs of spin is set to come Sunrisers' way on Sunday and to that end, Abhishek should fancy his chances and put them to the sword. He tore into Rashid Khan not too long ago and dispatched him all around the Wankhede Stadium. Don't be surprised should we see more of the same against Wanindu Hasaranga and Co.

Also Read: IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win today's clash at the Wankhede Stadium? SRH RCB 5 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar