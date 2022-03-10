IPL 2022: Predicting the Super Over bowlers for all 10 franchises

A total of 14 Super Overs have been played across the 14 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Apart from the Chennai Super Kings, who've featured in only one Super Over, all members of the original set of franchises have played at least three one-over eliminators. The Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals are the most successful teams in Super Overs, having won three of their four encounters each. IPL 2020 even saw a double Super Over between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings.

In this article, we attempt to predict the player from each franchise who will be thrown the ball if the encounter goes to a Super Over.

#10 Gujarat Titans - Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan in action during the BBL - Heat v Strikers

The only spinner on this list, Rashid Khan will be the lead bowler for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. Although the team has pacers like Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson who could also take up the responsibility, Rashid's mystery and guile should give him the nod.

#9 Lucknow Super Giants - Avesh Khan

India v New Zealand - T20 International

The Lucknow Super Giants have assembled a decent pace attack comprising of Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis. Among the quartet, Avesh could be the most likely choice in the event of a Super Over. The young Indian pacer has all the variations in the book to go with his express pace, which isn't something that can be said about others in contention.

#8 Punjab Kings - Kagiso Rabada

England v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

For the Punjab Kings, any Super Over is likely to be a straight toss-up between Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada. Both pacers are capable death bowlers, and although Rabada has been a touch expensive of late, his experience and pace could tilt the scales in his favor. However, Arshdeep could also be entrusted with the responsibility on the night.

#7 Rajasthan Royals - Trent Boult

India v New Zealand - T20 International

The Rajasthan Royals don't have many out-and-out death bowlers in their IPL 2022 squad. Trent Boult, as the bowler with the most experience and proven death-bowling ability, could be trusted to send down a few accurate yorkers ahead of the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini. Saini did very well in a Super Over for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020, but the pacer might not be part of the playing XI. And even if he is, he may not be consistent enough to be backed ahead of the veteran Kiwi.

#6 Sunrisers Hyderabad - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is well past his prime but has still managed to deliver at the death recently. He should be given Super Over duties for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are without a proper strike bowler in IPL 2022. T Natarajan could be another option, assuming he is fit and makes the playing XI.

#5 Delhi Capitals - Anrich Nortje

South Africa v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The Delhi Capitals have suffered a drop in quality when it comes to their bowling attack this year. Their only constant in the pace department from their top-two finish in IPL 2021, Anrich Nortje, should be their go-to man for a Super Over. The South African is dealing with a persistent injury at the moment, but should be good to go by the time the IPL rolls around.

#4 Kolkata Knight Riders - Varun Chakravarthy

India v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders have several options to choose from in the event of a Super Over and will probably take a call based on whichever bowler performs the best on the night. A safe bet could be Varun Chakravarthy, who maintained an excellent economy rate in IPL 2021 even though he bowled in the powerplay and at the death. KKR couldn't go wrong with Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Pat Cummins, either.

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore - Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj in action during an India Nets Session

Retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, Mohammed Siraj will be the franchise's premier bowler this year. Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood are in excellent T20 form, while Harshal Patel has evolved into a wicket-taking death bowler. But the fact that Harshal sometimes tends to be expensive could play into Siraj's hands.

#2 Mumbai Indians - Jasprit Bumrah

India v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

An easy choice, Jasprit Bumrah will be the Mumbai Indians' primary Super Over bowling option. The five-time champions might have to think a little harder when Jofra Archer is fit to play, but things are straightforward this year.

#1 Chennai Super Kings - Dwayne Bravo

IPL Qualifier - Mumbai v Chennai

The Chennai Super Kings don't have any reliable death bowlers of the ilk of Bumrah and Siraj, so the experienced Dwayne Bravo could be MS Dhoni's choice in a Super Over. Bravo is nearing the fag end of his career, but his smarts and accuracy make him difficult to counter under pressure.

