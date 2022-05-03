IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: 3 best knocks of Ambati Rayudu against Bengaluru

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are back to winning ways under their Captain Cool MS Dhoni. However, they are still in ninth place in the table and will need to win virtually every game from hereon with decent margins to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs.

CSK have badly missed their marquee signing Deepak Chahar due to injury. Naturally, their bowling has struggled to deliver consistently. This means that their batting needs to give that cushion of extra 15-20 runs, which hasn't been possible in every game.

In such tough times, Chennai will need one of their senior pros in Ambati Rayudu to find consistency. The 36-year-old has been with the franchise since 2018 and has also played a major role in their two titles over this period.

CSK face a daunting task in their next game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Although the Men in Yellow trumped RCB the last time these two teams met, Bengaluru have a better balanced squad on paper.

Having already played a sensational innings against Punjab Kings, which almost took CSK over the line, Ambati Rayudu will need to step up against RCB. He has a decent record against this opposition, scoring 729 runs in 26 matches with an average of 31.69 and three 50s too to his name.

On that note, let's take a look at Rayudu's three best knocks against RCB over the years:

#3 63*(50), Match 8, IPL 2011

Before his stint with CSK, Rayudu made his name at the Mumbai Indians (MI) and was arguably one of their best batters while he was with the franchise. The prolific run-scorer also broke into the Indian team due to his dependable performances for MI.

One such performance came against RCB in 2011. A half-century from Tilakaratne Dilshan and a handy knock from AB de Villiers ensured RCB posted 140/4 on what looked like a tricky pitch to bat on.

MI needed a good start but lost their first wicket early on. However, Ambati Rayudu joined the great Sachin Tendulkar at the crease and the duo consolidated MI's chase. Tendulkar was happy to play second-fiddle as Rayudu continued to pierce the gaps and keep the scoreboard ticking.

MI ended up comfortably winning the game by nine wickets and Rayudu's innings ensured there were no major hiccups in the chase.

#2 81*(54), Match 62, IPL 2012

One of the best knocks Rayudu played for MI came against RCB in a crucial game towards the business end of IPL 2012. It was almost a must-win game for MI and their bowlers started well. However, a fiery cameo from Mayank Agarwal ensured RCB posted a competitive score of 171/6.

MI got off to a horrible start and at one stage, looked down and out at 51/5. However, Rayudu got the support of Kieron Pollard at the crease and the duo began to resurrect MI's chase.

They added an incredible 120 runs for the sixth wicket, with Rayudu scoring 81 off just 54 balls and Pollard smashing a quickfire 52. MI won the game with two balls to spare and that still remains one of the best knocks played by Rayudu under pressure in the IPL.

#1 82(53), Match 24, IPL 2018

Ambati Rayudu's highest score against RCB came in a CSK shirt and this time he was an unsung hero in a chase that is remembered for a masterclass from MS Dhoni. RCB posted a daunting total of 205/8 in their 20 overs and Chennai needed a good start from their openers.

Although Rayudu got off to a start, CSK kept on losing wickets at the other end and were 74/4 when Dhoni walked in to bat. While the CSK skipper took his time to settle, Rayudu took the attack to the opposition and kept the required run rate in check.

Had it not been for the unfortunate run-out, Rayudu could have had a well-deserved ton. However, Dhoni's sensational 70* ensured Rayudu's effort didn't go in vain and CSK won in remarkable fashion by five wickets.

