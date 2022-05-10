×
IPL 2022, RR vs DC: DY Patil Stadium pitch history, stats

Ravichandran Ashwin will hold the key to Rajasthan Royals&#039; success in their IPL 2022 match against Delhi Capitals (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Ravichandran Ashwin will hold the key to Rajasthan Royals' success in their IPL 2022 match against Delhi Capitals (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
Modified May 10, 2022 08:48 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their 12th match of IPL 2022 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) tomorrow evening at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Jaipur-based franchise has almost qualified for the playoffs, having registered seven wins in 11 matches so far.

On the other hand, DC have been quite inconsistent this season. They have managed five victories in 11 outings thus far. The Rishabh Pant-led outfit need to win all of their remaining matches to keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs.

Speaking of the match between RR and DC, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous games hosted by the DY Patil Stadium.

DY Patil Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 24

Matches won by teams batting first: 9

Matches won by teams batting second: 15

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 216/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score: 82 - Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2010

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Average 1st innings score: 158

DY Patil Stadium last match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 52 runs in the last game at this venue. KKR received an invitation to bat first. Despite Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul, KKR put up a decent score of 165 runs on the board in their 20 overs.

Chasing 166, MI got skittled out for just 113 runs. Ishan Kishan scored a half-century for his team, but the other batters could not support him much, leading to MI's ninth loss in the season.

12 sixes were smashed across the two innings of the match between MI and KKR. A total of 19 wickets fell in the contest, with spinners accounting for four of them.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
